ADL SOUTHEAST TO HONOR LAWYERS FOR THEIR WORK IN JUSTICE AND FAIR TREATMENT AT ANNUAL JURISPRUDENCE AWARDS

Justice Leah Ward Sears, Walter Jospin, Ana María Martinez and Scott Zweigel will be honored on April 13, 2021 in Atlanta

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Southeast Region is pleased to announce that it will honor exemplary leaders Justice Leah Ward Sears, Walter Jospin, Ana María Martinez and Scott Zweigel at its virtual 24th Annual ADL Jurisprudence Awards on April 13, 2021.

ADL’s Jurisprudence Awards event pays tribute each year to lawyers who have, over the course of their careers, dedicated themselves to securing justice and fair treatment for all people.

With event co-chairs Robin Sangston of Cox Communications and Eric Barnum of BakerHostetler, this year’s virtual event will be attended by legal and civic leaders from across the Southeast.

The 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Justice Leah Ward Sears, recognizing her lifetime devotion to the pursuit of justice and the well-being of the community. Justice Sears is a partner in the Business Litigation and Appellate Practice at Smith, Gambrell & Russell LLP and an ADL Southeast Honorary Board Member. Before returning to private practice, she enjoyed 17 years of distinguished service on the Georgia Supreme Court, including four years as Chief Justice. She was the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, the first woman to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Fulton County and the first woman elected state-wide in Georgia. The 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award was given posthumously to Congressman John Lewis. Other previous honorees include Judge Marvin Shoob, Miles Alexander, Emmet Bondurant, Former Governor Roy Barnes and Vernon Jordan Jr.

ADL Southeast Regional Board Chair Bernard Taylor of Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS) and retired Partner at Alston & Bird says, “Justice Sears has a long and rich tradition of giving back to the community and investing in active mentorship. Her indomitable spirit is an example to all. As a personal friend and admirer, I am thrilled ADL is hosting this event with her as the honoree.”

The Elbert P. Tuttle Award is given each year to a lawyer who best exemplifies ADL’s mission to “secure justice and fair treatment to all.” The 2021 Tuttle Jurisprudence Award will be presented to Walter Jospin, a partner with Finch McCranie, LLP, where his practice focuses on securities regulatory matters, corporate governance, internal investigations and SEC Whistleblower claims. He is the former Director of the Atlanta Regional Office of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where he served from 2015 until 2018. Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Jospin was a longtime corporate and securities partner with Paul Hastings, LLP. Mr. Jospin has a long history of involvement with ADL Southeast, both as Lifetime Director and past Regional Board Chair. He has also been the board chair of other social justice organizations, including Atlanta Legal Aid Society, Georgia Legal Services Foundation, Georgia Innocence Project and Zaban Paradies Couples Center. Previous Elbert P. Tuttle Award honorees include Linda Klein, Sally Yates, Jack Hardin, Steve Gottlieb and event co-chair Robin Sangston.

Event co-chair Robin Sangston of Cox Communications says, “We are honored to bestow the Tuttle Award on Walter Jospin who has been a fierce advocate for positive change in the Atlanta community. His career exemplifies the values that Judge Tuttle personified -- public service, promotion of fundamental civil and human rights for all, and pursuit of law for a higher purpose.”

Each year, ADL Southeast gives an Emerging Leader Award to an attorney emerging as a leader in our cause, and who’s going above and beyond in their legal practice and/or civic contributions to uphold the spirit of ADL’s mission. Past award recipients include Jason Carter, Ronit Walker and Jason Esteves. The ADL Jurisprudence Committee is doubly proud to present the 2021 ADL Emerging Leader Award to both Ana María Martinez and Scott Zweigel.

Ms. Martinez is the staff attorney for the Hon. Dax E. López in the State Court of Dekalb County, and co-founder of the Georgia Latino Law Foundation, an organization dedicated to increasing diversity in the legal profession by supporting the Latino legal community pipeline, and to increasing the Latino community’s access to the legal system by educating and empowering Latinos to join the legal profession.

Scott Zweigel is a Partner with Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs LLP in the firm’s Litigation group, representing businesses, financial institutions, healthcare providers and other companies facing claims in federal courts, state courts and arbitration, including FINRA arbitration. Mr. Zweigel is a member of the ADL Southeast Regional Board and co-chair of its Civil Rights Committee. As a leader representing ADL in the Hate Free Georgia coalition, Mr. Zweigel was instrumental in the recent passage of Georgia hate crimes legislation HB426 into law.

Event co-chair Eric Barnum says, “Ana María Martinez’s advocacy efforts on behalf of the Latino community across a broad range of humanitarian and legal issues inspire other lawyers to make a difference. Likewise, Scott Zweigel’s investment of time in the Atlanta community on behalf of numerous organizations is above and beyond. For this and their other pro bono work, both are deserving of ADL’s Emerging Leader Award.”

“ADL is thrilled to bestow awards upon such admirable figures in our legal community in such a critical year,” says Dr. Allison Padilla-Goodman, Vice President of ADL’s Southern Division.

The 24th Annual ADL Jurisprudence Awards event will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from noon-1 p.m. EST, and be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, consult the event website at www.adl.org/JPATL2021 or call the ADL office at 404-262-3470.

About ADL

ADL is a leading anti-hate organization that was founded in 1913 in response to an escalating climate of antisemitism and bigotry. Today, ADL is the first call when acts of antisemitism occur and continues to fight all forms of hate. A global leader in exposing extremism, delivering anti-bias education and fighting hate online, ADL's ultimate goal is a world in which no group or individual suffers from bias, discrimination or hate.

