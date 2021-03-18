Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice reminds all Georgians to serve if called for jury duty

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new set of public service announcements (PSAs), Chief Justice Harold D. Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia reminds citizens of their critical role in ensuring justice for all by serving as jurors when called for jury duty.

Entitled “Justice Needs Jurors,” the series of video messages began airing on TV stations across Georgia and streaming platforms in March. The PSAs emphasize the need for citizens to serve as jurors while assuring them that reasonable measures are being taken to protect their health and safety.

“The right to a trial by jury is fundamental to the American system of justice,” Chief Justice Melton says in one of the PSAs. “When we decided last March to suspend jury trials in Georgia due to the virus, it was a hard call. Delaying that process has made a tough situation even more difficult for those awaiting justice.”

Jury trials and most grand jury proceedings were suspended last March in Georgia when the Chief Justice declared a Statewide Judicial Emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Chief Justice has now lifted that suspension, so jury trials may resume under COVID-19 safety guidelines. Those guidelines are at the discretion of the Chief Judge of each superior court in consultation with the local District Attorney.

The Chief Justice’s PSAs are intended to support the efforts of local courts and to encourage jurors to respond to local jury summons as part of their civic duty. As Chief Justice Melton explains in the message, “If you are summoned for jury duty, please note, we will do everything we can to keep you and your loved ones safe as you serve.”

The video messages featuring the Chief Justice were produced by the Judicial Council of Georgia/ Administrative Office of the Courts, with support from the State Bar of Georgia. The PSAs will be posted on various state and court websites, on social media, and aired on television.

The PSAs may be viewed here.

ABOUT THE JUDICIAL COUNCIL

The 28-member Judicial Council of Georgia meets several times a year to act on policy and administrative matters affecting the judiciary. Judges from Georgia’s appellate and trial courts at all levels are represented on the Judicial Council, as well as a representative from the State Bar of Georgia. For more information about the Judicial Council, visit https://jcaoc.georgiacourts.gov/

