Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in a Fireside Chat at Stifel’s Third Annual CNS Day on March 31st

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that members of the Avadel management team will participate in a fireside chat at Stifel's Third Annual CNS Day, which is being held on March 31st.



Avadel’s fireside chat is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 31st. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available at (click here), as well as on Avadel’s website, www.avadel.com, for 90 days from being made available.

Contacts:

Tom McHugh

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (636) 449-1843

Email: tmchugh@avadel.com



Tim McCarthy

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: (212) 915-2564

Email: tim@lifesciadvisors.com