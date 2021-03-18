ISW Holdings Announces Beneficial Renegotiation Agreement in Telehealth and Home Healthcare Operations to Add Additional 40% to Sales in the Segment

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is pleased to announce a beneficial restructuring of its relationship with its telehealth and home healthcare joint venture partner, Paradigm Home Health (“PHH”).



The Agreement will increase the Company’s share of revenues from related operations by up to 40% going forward.

“We are proceeding full-steam ahead with our telehealth and home healthcare segment, and this Agreement represents a very productive step in assuring our long-term viability in delivering shareholder value through related operations,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “This segment has driven positive growth for the Company over the past seven consecutive quarters, and this restructured Agreement should increase the impact of those operations going forward. We are also in negotiations toward the potential acquisition of a telehealth resource for the rapidly growing autism therapy market, and we hope to have more details on that soon. This is an additional direction we are interested in, but we can’t claim anything definitive at this point.”

The newly renegotiated Agreement with PHH augments the share of revenues that go directly to ISW Holdings.

Prior to this Agreement, the Company booked 50% of all sales in the home healthcare operations joint venture. Following this renegotiation, the Company will now book 70% of all sales from the same home healthcare operations going forward. The Company will also now have the ability to book in-house sales of home healthcare services through Medicare subsidies.

In addition, the Company is working on the potential acquisition of an autism therapy telehealth solution. Negotiations are still at an early stage, but the Company is interested in the space and would like to be a part of addressing what it sees as an underestimated unmet need in society, especially among rural and disadvantaged communities.

According to Marketresearchfuture.com, the autism services market is estimated to generate approximately $7.05 billion in revenue annually by 2023. Growth is being generated by increasing legislative supports and mandated insurance coverage, along with increased trajectories for both diagnostic frequency and costs associated with treatments in the space.

Pierce added, “The new Agreement is a solid value add for our telehealth and home healthcare segment, but we are also interested in expanding into areas that can augment growth in the space. Autism is diagnosed more than cancer, diabetes, and HIV combined, but there are very few therapeutic solutions available to underserved communities. An autism therapy solution could serve as an excellent market opportunity and a chance to drive shareholder value while making a positive contribution to members of our surrounding communities, and we hope to have further details on something in this direction soon.”

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:

info@ISWHoldings.com



Public Relations

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883