Cubic Information Systems Joins HYCU® Global Partner Program

Leading Libyan Services Company Plans for Aggressive Growth to Meet Customers’ Digital Transformation Objectives

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in multi-cloud data management, today announced Cubic Information Systems, a HYCU Authorized Partner, is the newest solutions provider to join the Global Partner Program in North Africa. With more than 20 customers serving 45,000 end users, Cubic Information Systems digital transformation services to empower the workforce and optimize operations. Headquartered in Benghazi with offices in Tripoli, Cubic Information Systems was founded in 2013, with a vision to lead in cloud computing and value-added services in the Libyan market.

“Our aim is to be the preeminent multi-cloud services provider in our market,” said Basem Drawil, Country General Manager, Cubic Information Systems. “We plan to continue expanding and growing as our customers need the right solutions to address their complex IT business challenges. As a Microsoft Digital Advisor and key Nutanix partner, we specialize in both on-premises and public cloud integrated solution services.

HYCU multi-cloud data management, protection, migration and recovery solutions were designed specifically to meet the cloud-native data protection and data management needs of next-generation on-premises and cloud services, managed services and systems integrators. HYCU’s Global Partner Program allows Cubic Information Systems to cost-effectively and efficiently scale up and down with their growth and their customers’ adoption with ease of use and deployment.

“Interest in our Global Partner Program continues to grow as our partners look for cost-effective, easy to use and deploy on-premises and cloud-native services to address their customers’ IT challenges,” said Bogdan Viher, VP Worldwide Sales, HYCU. “With HYCU, companies like Cubic Information Systems get a powerful as a service data management solution to deploy for their customers. As a true cloud-native service, easy to deploy and manage, HYCU quickly becomes a key building block for a financially rewarding model to help our partners be more profitable and to assist in their overall business expansion plans. Welcome the entire Cubic team to the HYCU family.”

To learn more about the HYCU Global Partner Program, visit https://www.hycu.com/partners/reseller-program/ or contact info@hycu.com.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing multi-cloud backup and recovery as a service company worldwide. Leveraging HYCU Protégé, HYCU’s 2000+ global customers experience unparalleled data protection, migration and disaster recovery across On-premises, public cloud and HCI environments. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU supports enterprise and public sector customers and has achieved a 91 Net Promoter Score.

Don Jennings HYCU, Inc. 617-791-1710 don.jennings@hycu.com