Medolife Rx Announces Positive Results in Clinical Safety Study on Its Polarized Drug Candidate for the Treatment of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- BURBANK, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today positive results in a safety and toxicity study conducted on its polarized drug candidate derived from a small molecular peptide found in scorpions, designed to treat patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also known as COVID-19. The results showed no signs of toxicity in any of the patients involved in the study who were given the drug Escozine®, which is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife.

The study, which was conducted in Santo Domingo of the Dominican Republic under the supervision of medical principal investigators, was conducted on over 500 patients, where data from one group of patients was used in the Company’s FDA pre-IND filing. Each patient was given Escozine® sublingually four times a day. During and after administration, a complete blood count (CBC) was conducted on each patient where the researchers measured various parameters to evaluate if the drug candidate was safe, such as hemoglobin (Hb), hematocrit (HCT), and red blood cells (RBCs) levels. There were no significant differences observed before or after administration. Additionally, there were no significant differences observed in white blood cells (WBCs), neutrophils, lymphocytes, monocytes, or eosinophils, concluding that the drug candidate was safe and non-toxic.

“A successful safety study is a pivotal step in the clinical development program for a new drug candidate and we could not be more enthusiastic about our results,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “While our near-term goal is to work with the Ministry of Environment of The Dominican Republic to bring this drug to market, we are able to use this data in our programs around the world, including with our submissions to the United States Food and Drug Administration. While there is significant research that suggests the potential therapeutic benefits of extracted scorpion peptide, when paired with our proprietary polarization technology that increases efficacy and bioavailability in the body, we believe our product Escozine® could be a true breakthrough in the field of medicine with applications in a variety of focus areas and indications.”

The Company is currently involved in various clinical studies on Escozine® around the world. It is seeking product registration in the Dominican Republic for treatment of COVID-19 where this study took place, while simultaneously seeking approval in the United States, where it has filed data on Escozine® with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND #150335) as a COVID-19 therapeutic. Registration in the Dominican Republic would act as a proof-of-concept on the drug that would propel it forward in its path to market.

Medolife’s patented polarization technology increases the potency of single molecules and complex compounds. This technology is already used in various Medolife products, ranging from supplements to drug candidates.

About MedolifeRx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. MedolifeRx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelia who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelia’s polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, QuantRx supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

