The Movie Studio, Inc. Utilizes Blockchain Technology for Licensing of Motion Picture in Spain Through 2027, Amends Registration of Trademark Application

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) ("TMS" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company with completed motion picture and production assets, is pleased to announce the licensing of its 60%-owned membership of the motion picture “Night of the Demons,” starring Shannon Elizabeth, Edward Furlong and Monika Keena, for the territory of Spain, which has a combined population of 47 million people. This licensing will remain in effect through 2027.



“Establishing worldwide distribution agreements for our current library of new and aggregated revenue-shared titles through our blockchain application is a fundamental cornerstone of our proposed reverse engineering of future revenue-share aggregated titles that, when completed, could add significant economic scalability to the Company’s revenue model,” said Gordon Scott Venters, president and CEO.

In addition, the Company has refiled its trademark application for The Movie Studio name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), amending the proposed registration for use of a camera aperture image in place of the letter O in the Company’s logo.

The Movie Studio, Inc. operates a video streaming platform and is a first-mover digital disruptor focused on the independent motion picture content sector. The Company operates as a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company and has currently launched its over-the-top (OTT) platform with a blockchain distribution mechanism for foreign licensing of content. The Company is currently completing the full launch of its app, with a free content ingestion option via advertiser video-on-demand (AVOD) and a “Be in Our Movies!” value proposition via subscription video-on-demand (SVOD), providing multiple revenue streams from the Company’s owned, produced, licensed or aggregated content for worldwide consumption in VOD, foreign sales, and on various media devices. The Movie Studio, Inc. is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct-server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution.

The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012. The Movie Studio, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Statements made in this press release that express the Company’s or its management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results or levels of activity, performance or achievements, and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues or results of operations.

