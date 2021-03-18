GreenBox POS to Present at Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (“GreenBox” or “the Company”), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, today announced that management will present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by Investor Summit Group and taking place March 23-25, 2021.



Ben Errez, Chairman, is scheduled to present as follows and will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the event.

Q1 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ibxE9JIkR-2QHBOXNJtawA

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com .