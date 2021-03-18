AAON Presenting at Sidoti Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON) today announced that Gary Fields, President and CEO and Scott Asbjornson, Vice President and CFO will participate in the upcoming Sidoti & Co. Virtual Conference held on March 24th-25th.



At the conference, AAON will give a virtual presentation on Thursday, March 25th at 12:15 - 12:45 PM (ET), which can be accessed by anyone at the following link:

Webcast Link - https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QCVgayY9SsmGAQfjWZT-aQ

About AAON

AAON is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com.

Contact Information

Joseph Mondillo

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: (617) 877-6346

Email: joseph.mondillo@aaon.com