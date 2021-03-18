Positron Corp Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC to Provide Investor Relations Services

/EIN News/ -- Niagara Falls, NY , March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corp (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (“Skyline”) to handle its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages.

"Our recent operating activities, growth objectives, and planned expansion of business prompted Positron to select Skyline as our investor relations representative. We believe their strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for Positron as we enter into a growth phase for the Company, and want to have a skilled partner when communicating our message to the investing public," stated Adel Abdullah, President of Positron.

Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Positron Corp to our compelling and growing base of diverse clients. Positron is entering an exciting development and expansion phase, and we are delighted to provide assistance in effectively and strategically communicating this message to its existing and prospective shareholder base.”

About Positron Corporation

About Positron: Positron Corporation is a nuclear medicine PET Imaging company specializing in the field of cardiac Positron Emission Tomography imaging - the gold standard in cardiac diagnostics. Positron’s innovative PET technology, services and practice solutions enables healthcare providers to more accurately diagnose coronary artery disease and improve patient outcomes while practicing cost effective medicine. Positron's PET only system, market position and approach in facilitating the adoption of cardiac PET are substantial advantages to the growth of the market and Positron.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to public and late stage private companies globally. Our team has worked with more than 100 U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications, and also work with late stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace. www.skylineccg.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please visit the company’s website at www.positron.com or contact:





Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Lisa Gray, Senior Account Manager One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor New York, NY 10020 Office: (646) 893-5835 Email: lisa@skylineccg.com