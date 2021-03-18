Deca collaborates with ASE and Siemens to launch APDK™ design methodology

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deca, an industry-leading pure-play technology provider for advanced semiconductor packaging, announced the introduction of its new APDK™ (Adaptive Patterning® Design Kit) methodology. The solution is the result of Deca’s collaboration with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) and Siemens Digital Industries Software.



Deca’s tight collaboration with the world’s leading advanced packaging provider, ASE, and the Calibre® platform from Siemens, which is the industry golden standard for design verification, allows end customers to realize the power of Adaptive Patterning. While achieving breakthrough electrical performance, all corners of advanced heterogeneous integration designs are now assured to fall within manufacturing capabilities.

Each APDK bundles the full set of automation, design rules, DRC decks, and templates into a single package, offering a turn-key design flow. Every design is jump-started by a library of templates, while extensive automation guides the designer from initial layout to Adaptive Patterning simulation, and finally through design sign-off using Siemens’ Calibre software. Already delivering results at ASE, APDKs are ushering in a new era of high-density, heterogeneous integration.

Through its OSAT Alliance Program, Siemens Digital Industries Software has joined Deca’s AP Live network, a growing supply chain ecosystem including electronic design automation (EDA) providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Deca’s AP Studio modules integrate Adaptive Patterning design flows with EDA products from Siemens to provide an integrated design solution with a proven platform.

“Across the industry, advanced packaging solutions like M-Series are key to continued extension of Moore’s Law. With Adaptive Patterning, we’ve solved the key manufacturing challenges, and now with the release of our first APDKs, we’re tackling the complexity of design. Designers need a full-stack solution to implement new products quickly with high-confidence in the final result, and we believe our APDKs deliver that.” – Craig Bishop, CTO, Deca Technologies

“ASE’s vision to bring automated design enablement to our customers is being realized through a robust solution that addresses both single chip and heterogeneous integration parameters,” said Rich Rice, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Technical Promotion, ASE. He continued, “Through ramping M-Series to high volume production, we are consistently achieving outstanding quality while cementing our leadership position in fan-out technology. We are especially pleased that both our designers and customers alike can optimize Deca‘s APDK framework capabilities to deliver next-generation fan out product designs with predictability and confidence."

“For years, the industry has trusted Calibre software as its verification sign-off platform. Integrating the Calibre eqDRC and programmable edge-movement capabilities into this new APDK framework helps enable automation and verification of the Adaptive Patterning design flows included within Deca’s AP Studio modules. This can help give designers confidence that first pass success can be achieved.” – Michael Buehler Garcia, Vice President of Calibre Design Solutions Product Management, Siemens Digital Industries Software

About Adaptive Patterning™

Deca’s groundbreaking Adaptive Patterning technology liberates designers and manufacturers from the constraints of fixed photomasks, allowing the production flow to account for natural variation without costly processes or design limitations. In contrast to previous techniques, AP customizes each lithographic layer on a device-by-device basis in real time as product moves through the manufacturing process to ensure the highest possible yield and the highest performance design rules with large via contacts on ultra-fine interconnect pitch. Combined with the APDK framework, AP provides a seamless flow from design through production.

About Deca Technologies

Deca was born of a passion to transform the way the world builds advanced electronic devices. In our first decade, Deca’s 10X thinking brought to life exciting breakthroughs for leading mobile semiconductor companies including M-Series™ FX fan-out and Adaptive Patterning™. From initial applications in traditional semiconductor packaging, to the growth of chiplets and heterogeneous integration, Deca’s technologies are emerging new standards providing key foundational building blocks for the future of the semiconductor industry.

Our world-class investors include Infineon, Qualcomm, ASE, nepes and SunPower, all respected industry leaders that provide Deca with strength and visibility for continuing innovation. For more information, please visit www.ThinkDeca.com.

About ASE, Inc.

ASE, Inc. is the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. Alongside a broad portfolio of established assembly and test technologies, ASE is also delivering innovative advanced packaging and system-in-package solutions to meet growth momentum across a broad range of end markets, including 5G, Automotive, High Performance Computing and more. To learn about our advances in SiP, Fanout, MEMS & Sensor, Flip Chip, and, 2.5D, 3D & TSV technologies, all ultimately geared towards applications to improve lifestyle and efficiency, please visit: aseglobal.com or follow us on Twitter: @asegroup_global.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5bb4fca6-cedb-43b6-98f7-3134fcdf6356

Deca Contact: Craig Bishop, CTO 480-345-9895 Craig.Bishop@ThinkDeca.com Media Contact: Eric Lawson 480-276-9572 elawson@kiterocket.com ASE Contacts: US & Europe: Patricia MacLeod +1.408.314.9740 Asia Pacific: Jennifer Yuen +65 97501975