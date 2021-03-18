Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.11335 for each Class A share ($1.3602 annualized) and $0.05625 for each Preferred share ($0.675 annually). Distributions are payable April 9, 2021 to shareholders on record as at March 31, 2021.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $14.23 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.77 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.00.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of 15 financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, CI Financial Corp, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.

Distribution Details  
Class A Share (FFN) $0.11335
Preferred Share (FFN.PR.A)  $0.05625
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2021
Record Date: March 31, 2021
Payable Date: April 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.financial15.com
info@quadravest.com


 


