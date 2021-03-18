Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Income Financial Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Income Financial Trust ("Income Financial") declares its monthly distribution of $0.08375 per unit. The distribution is payable April 9, 2021 to unit holders on record as at March 31, 2021.

Under the distribution policy announced on November 18, 2013, the monthly distribution is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of Income Financial's units over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, holders of record on March 31, 2021 will receive a dividend of $0.08375 per unit based on the VWAP of $10.05 payable on April 9, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Income Financial unitholders have received a total of $34.62 per unit in distributions since inception, inclusive of this distribution.

Income Financial invests in a portfolio of North American financial services companies including some of the strongest Canadian & U.S. banks, life insurance and investment firms.

Distribution Details  
Trust Unit (INC.UN)  $0.08375
Ex-Dividend Date: March 30, 2021
Record Date: March 31, 2021
Payable Date: April 9, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
www.quadravest.com
info@quadravest.com


