StakeHound Liquid Staking Integrates Radix ahead of Betanet Launch

StakeHound will be one of the first projects to launch with Radix

stXRD holders will qualify for 300m annual Radix staking pool rewards and access to the 45b DeFi market

Radix, the layer-one protocol purpose-built for DeFi, announced today that StakeHound, an institutional-grade liquid staking provider, will become one of the first integrated projects into the network. As the team prepares to roll out Betanet in April, StakeHound is set to run validator nodes on Radix Betanet and Mainnet, while also providing seamless access to Ethereum DeFi for XRD ecosystem participants.

Radix DeFi DLT will provide a functionally viable alternative to a global network of traditional financial systems. Its value lies in the capacity to support a tremendous number of interconnected DeFi apps simultaneously, run each of them at high throughput, and without compromising decentralization. The betanet is a final large-scale stress test, marking the completion of major core developments of Radix in preparation of the first public network release later this year. In this phase, StakeHound will be amongst the first validator nodes on the network and will move on to become one of the first applications to fully deploy with Radix at launch.

“StakeHound is a revolutionary DeFi product that prevents users from having to choose between securing layer 1 protocols and participating in the DeFi application ecosystem”,” said Piers Rydiard, CEO of Radix. “Their institutional-grade custody and staking, along with their liquid staked tokens will increase liquidity and security for the Radix network as well as the liquidity of the other communities we are working closely with in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem.”.

The total market cap of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocols is valued at over $456 billion with a total of $113 billion locked in staking, according to the Staking Rewards website. StakeHound offers its liquid staking solution as a way of capturing some of the staking locked value and seamlessly bridging it into the growing DeFi ecosystem. By creating ERC-20 wrapped XRD, called stXRD, holders will qualify for stable staking rewards payouts and can also take part in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem, provide liquidity to AMM pools, participate in yield-farming, use it as collateral for lending and borrowing, and more.

“By integrating StakeHound into the Radix ecosystem, we’re multiplying the reward opportunities for the Radix community, while also participating in securing the network,” said Albert Castellana, CEO of StakeHound. “Radix holders will qualify for part of the 300m annual XRD staking rewards while getting liquid access to the best DeFi products on Ethereum such as earning UniSwap LP fees”.

StakeHound is an institutional liquid staking provider, bridging the gap between PoS staking and DeFi participation for major protocols like DASH, NEM, Firo (formerly ZCoin) and more.

About Radix

Radix (www.radixdlt.com) is the first layer-one protocol specifically built to serve large-scale DeFi applications. Decentralized finance applications are currently built on protocols that are not fit for this purpose, leading to congestion, hacks and developer frustration. Radix changes this by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. Learn more at www.radixdlt.com





About StakeHound

A liquid staking enabler – StakeHound brings the benefits of both DeFi and Staking together. With three major protocols already live: stETH, stXEM and stFIRO, StakeHound is focused on building bridges between staking protocols and Ethereum’s DeFi. StakeHound is a swiss company that follows strict compliance procedures and has partnered with military-grade security custody solutions such as Fireblocks and Copper to secure the assets. Learn more at www.stakehound.com

