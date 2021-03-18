Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $44.9 million or $3.42 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2020, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes in December 2019, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $61.4 million or $8.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Vantage reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $276.7 million or $21.10 per diluted share, as compared to a net income attributable to controlling interest of $455.7 million or $80.27 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, Vantage had approximately $154.5 million in cash, including $12.5 million of restricted cash, compared to $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2019. The Company used $85.3 million in cash from operations in 2020 compared to $535.6 million generated, including cash collected in the Petrobras settlement in 2019.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: “2020 was unlike any year that preceded it. The arrival of COVID-19 caused, and its spread continues to cause, widespread illness and significant loss of life, leading governments across the world to impose and maintain severely stringent limitations on movement and human interaction - essentially shutting down economies. In this difficult environment, it was inevitable that our industry would contract just as it appeared that the previous downturn that began in 2014 finally was showing signs of easing. Notwithstanding these challenges, the Company recorded its safest year ever and operated with high levels of efficiency, a true testament of the excellence and commitment of the Vantage team.”

Mr. Toma continued: “As 2021 further unfolds, crude prices have improved and industry sentiment appears more hopeful. Three of our previously stacked rigs, the Topaz Driller, the Sapphire Driller and the Aquamarine Driller, are expected to begin campaigns for clients during the first half of the year. While, as previously announced, the Platinum Explorer has secured a follow-on two-year contract with ONGC that will begin later this year. As has been the case, our focus remains on putting our rigs back to work, operating safely and efficiently, managing costs and conserving cash while continuing to deliver high quality service to our esteemed clients.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of two ultra-deepwater drillships, and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

  Douglas E. Stewart
Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel
Vantage Drilling International
C/O Vantage Energy Services, Inc.
777 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 800
Houston, Texas 77056
(281) 404-4700


Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Revenue                
Contract drilling services   $ 16,474     $ 42,996     $ 112,013     $ 144,571  
Contract termination revenue                       594,029  
Reimbursables and other     1,946       6,270       14,849       22,248  
Total revenue     18,420       49,266       126,862       760,848  
Operating costs and expenses                
Operating costs     35,194       42,355       149,084       156,893  
General and administrative     5,307       42,534       21,022       128,548  
Depreciation     14,569       18,329       69,216       73,820  
Loss on impairment                 128,876        
Total operating costs and expenses     55,070       103,218       368,198       359,261  
Income (loss) from operations     (36,650 )     (53,952 )     (241,336 )     401,587  
Other income (expense)                
Interest income     18       2,754       871       116,368  
Interest expense and other financing charges     (8,510 )     (9,860 )     (34,041 )     (46,575 )
Other, net     325       (5 )     2,646       216  
Total other (expense) income     (8,167 )     (7,111 )     (30,524 )     70,009  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (44,817 )     (61,063 )     (271,860 )     471,596  
Income tax provision (benefit)     145       (731 )     4,897       15,121  
Net (loss) income     (44,962 )     (60,332 )     (276,757 )     456,475  
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests     (54 )     1,053       (38 )     741  
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders   $ (44,908 )   $ (61,385 )   $ (276,719 )   $ 455,734  
(Loss) earnings per share, Basic and Diluted   $ (3.42 )   $ (8.22 )   $ (21.10 )   $ 80.27  
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted     13,115       7,470       13,115       5,677  
                 
Vantage Drilling International
Supplemental Operating Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2020       2019       2020       2019  
Operating costs and expenses                
Jackups   $ 13,139     $ 15,685     $ 62,101     $ 62,448  
Deepwater     18,549       19,775       69,377       70,184  
Operations support     2,113       4,064       9,744       13,538  
Reimbursables     1,393       2,831       7,862       10,723  
    $ 35,194     $ 42,355     $ 149,084     $ 156,893  
                 
Utilization                
Jackups     40.0 %     99.1 %     56.5 %     97.4 %
Deepwater     20.4 %     61.1 %     38.9 %     46.1 %
                                 


Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, except share and par value information)
(Unaudited)
         
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
         
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 141,945     $ 231,947  
Restricted cash     7,996       2,511  
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $5.0 million and $0.0 million, respectively     24,717       46,504  
Materials and supplies     49,861       48,368  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     27,323       16,507  
Total current assets     251,842       345,837  
Property and equipment        
Property and equipment     794,944       1,002,968  
Accumulated depreciation     (278,562 )     (281,842 )
Property and equipment, net     516,382       721,126  
Operating lease ROU assets     3,997       6,706  
Other assets     12,126       17,068  
Total assets   $ 784,347     $ 1,090,737  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 23,638     $ 49,599  
Other current liabilities     24,734       26,936  
Total current liabilities     48,372       76,535  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $4,781 and $6,421     345,219       343,579  
Other long-term liabilities     15,011       17,532  
Commitments and contingencies        
Shareholders' equity        
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     13       13  
Additional paid-in capital     634,181       634,770  
Accumulated (deficit) earnings     (259,655 )     17,064  
Controlling interest shareholders' equity     374,539       651,847  
Noncontrolling interests     1,206       1,244  
Total equity     375,745       653,091  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 784,347     $ 1,090,737  
         


Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
         
    Year Ended December 31,
      2020       2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net (loss) income   $ (276,757 )   $ 456,475  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities        
Depreciation expense     69,216       73,820  
Amortization of debt financing costs     1,640       1,627  
Amortization of debt discount           5,354  
Amortization of contract value           1,643  
PIK interest on the Convertible Notes           7,132  
Share-based compensation expense     1,615       957  
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)     221       (51 )
Loss on disposal of assets     52       155  
Gain on settlement of restructuring agreement     (2,278 )      
Loss on impairment     128,876        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Trade receivables, net     21,787       (18,073 )
Materials and supplies     (1,852 )     (3,174 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,237 )     771  
Other assets     3,716       4,265  
Accounts payable     (23,683 )     5,227  
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities     (6,618 )     (489 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities     (85,302 )     535,639  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Additions to property and equipment     (3,155 )     (7,798 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,155 )     (7,798 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests           1,197  
Distributions to shareholders           (524,994 )
Debt issuance costs           (487 )
Net cash used in financing activities           (524,284 )
Net (decrease) increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents     (88,457 )     3,557  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period     242,944       239,387  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period   $ 154,487     $ 242,944  
         

