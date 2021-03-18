Aspira Women’s Health Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2020, on Thursday, March 25th, 2021, after the market close, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Thursday, March 25 th at 4:30 pm ET Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13717832 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=144003

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion, Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiXTM testing offers both targeted and more comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEXTM and EndoCheckTM. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

