Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results on March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- WIXOM, Mich., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020, and recent operational highlights.



To access the conference call, please dial (877) 383-7438 (local) or (678) 894-3975 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 6154055. A live webcast of the call will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor section of the Company's website, https://ir.rockwellmed.com/. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

To submit questions in advance, please email your questions to invest@rockwellmed.com.

About Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU are the only FDA-approved therapies in the U.S. indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients during each dialysis treatment. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU have a unique and differentiated mechanism of action, which has the potential to benefit patients and health care economics. Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU represent a potential innovative medical advancement in hemodialysis patient iron management – with the potential to become the future standard of care.

Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU both deliver approximately 5-7 mg iron with every hemodialysis treatment to replace the ongoing losses to maintain hemoglobin without increasing iron stores. Both formulations donate iron immediately and completely to transferrin (carrier of iron in the body), which is then transported to the bone marrow to be incorporated into hemoglobin. Because of this unique mechanism of action, there is no increase in ferritin (a measure of stored iron). Triferic and Triferic AVNU address a significant medical need in treating functional iron deficiency in end-stage kidney disease patients.

The safety profile of Triferic is similar to placebo in controlled clinical trials in patients with end-stage kidney disease. Since approval, there have been no safety related changes to the product labeling.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR TRIFERIC AND TRIFERIC AVNU

INDICATION

TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU are indicated for the replacement of iron to maintain hemoglobin in adult patients with hemodialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease (HDD-CKD).

Limitations of Use

TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU are not intended for use in patients receiving peritoneal dialysis. TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU have not been studied in patients receiving home hemodialysis.

Warnings and Precaution

Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylactic-type reactions, some of which have been life-threatening and fatal, have been reported in patients receiving parenteral iron products. Patients may present with shock, clinically significant hypotension, loss of consciousness, and/or collapse. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of hypersensitivity during and after hemodialysis until clinically stable. Personnel and therapies should be immediately available for the treatment of serious hypersensitivity reactions. Hypersensitivity reactions have been reported in 1 (0.3%) of 292 patients receiving TRIFERIC in two randomized clinical trials.

Iron status should be determined on pre-dialysis blood samples. Post-dialysis serum iron parameters may overestimate serum iron and transferrin saturation.

Adverse Reactions

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥3% and at least 1% greater than placebo) in controlled clinical studies include: headache, peripheral edema, asthenia, AV fistula thrombosis, urinary tract infection, AV fistula site hemorrhage, pyrexia, fatigue, procedural hypotension, muscle spasms, pain in extremity, back pain, and dyspnea.

To report an Adverse Events (AE) or Product Quality Control (PQC) please call the Medical Information Department at (855) 333-4315 or e-mail at rockwell.pharmacovigilance@propharmagroup.com.

For full Safety and Prescribing Information please visit www.Triferic.com and www.Trifericavnu.com.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming iron deficiency and anemia management in a wide variety of therapeutic areas and across the globe, improving the lives of very sick patients. The Company’s initial focus is the treatment of anemia in end-stage kidney disease. Rockwell Medical's exclusive renal drug therapies, Triferic (ferric pyrophosphate citrate) Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, are the only FDA-approved therapeutics indicated for maintenance of hemoglobin in hemodialysis patients. Rockwell Medical is also an established manufacturer, supplier and leader in delivering high-quality hemodialysis concentrates/dialysates to dialysis providers and distributors in the U.S. and abroad.

Triferic® is a registered trademark of Rockwell Medical, Inc. Triferic AVNU is pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners in the United States and/or other countries. All Company, product and service names used on this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

