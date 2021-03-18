Knightscope Inc. ASRs Capable of Collecting 90-Plus Terabytes of Data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Knightscope Inc. announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Predictive Policing: Big Potential as Big Data Fights Crime.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit: The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast

To view the full editorial, please visit: https://nnw.fm/ZfAaC

Machine learning/AI technologies are now commonly used in Adtech to identify consumer purchasing trends, which are then combined with location-based technology to precisely target potential customers. A similar methodology for behavioral trends is evolving to create policing that is more effective, efficient and proactive, as opposed to almost always being reactive to crimes.

Predictive policing is not without its critics, however. Profiling and discrimination claims have sparked debates about fair and trustworthy algorithms. Moving forward, the answer is more data. That’s what Knightscope Inc. brings to the table with its robot sentries capable of collecting more than 90 terabytes of data per machine per annum.

About Knightscope Inc.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. The company’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

For more information about the company, please visit www.Knightscope.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company’s newsroom at https://nnw.fm/Knight

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com