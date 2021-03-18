Avantax Wealth Management Further Strengthens Leadership Team

Three industry veterans join Senior Leadership Team to drive strategy and continue value creation for Avantax Financial Professionals and Home Office staff

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax Wealth Management℠ has expanded its Senior Leadership Team by adding three financial services industry veterans who are committed to supporting the distinctive community of more than 3,7001 Avantax Financial Professionals and the Home Office staff serving them.



Joining the Avantax Wealth Management Senior Leadership Team are Mike Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer; Mike Kobs, VP, Enterprise Relationships & Business Consulting; and Jamila Ramnanan, VP, Human Resources.

Mike Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer – an expert brand strategist and “practical marketer,” Holmes brings to Avantax nearly 30 years of financial services marketing experience with companies such as USAA, Wells Fargo, Wachovia, and KeyBank. His data-driven marketing skills are complemented by leadership experience in areas ranging from sales planning and forecasting to risk and compliance.

Mike Kobs, VP, Enterprise Relationships & Business Consulting – a long-time Avantax Financial Professional who founded MRK Financial Solutions in 1989, and for years routinely ranked among the top 10 most productive Avantax Financial Professionals. Kobs recently completed his succession plan at MRK Financial and joined Avantax to lead a new ambassador program focused on value creation for the top 100 Avantax-affiliated Financial Professional practices by delivering consulting, planning and high-level relationship management.

Jamila Ramnanan, VP, Human Resources – part of Avantax Wealth Management and its predecessor companies since 2008, Ramnanan is the lead Human Resources partner for all of Avantax, including Avantax Planning Partners℠. Her primary focus is ensuring that Avantax attracts, hires, and retains talented people who align with company culture and values, and who have the skillset and expertise to successfully support business programs and priorities. As part of her duties, she is the Diversity & Inclusion leader for Avantax as well as the Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) family of companies.

“Each of these Senior Leadership Team members is committed to ensuring that we have a community where everyone is treated fairly, equitably and with respect,” said Avantax Wealth Management President Todd Mackay. “I’ve known Jamila Ramnanan and Mike Kobs for many years – they’re respected by Avantax staff and Financial Professionals alike. And I believe Mike Holmes is exactly the kind of CMO we need for a firm that’s so squarely focused on growth. I’m confident these leaders will help us meet the high expectations Avantax has set for itself in service to our Financial Professionals and their end-clients.”

1 As of Dec. 31, 2020; includes Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners.

About Avantax Wealth Management℠

Avantax Wealth Management℠, which comprises the Wealth Management business of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Through its Tax-Smart approach, Avantax Financial Professionals help clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax uses technology, tax and wealth management insights to uncover tailored and advantageous opportunities across our clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Avantax Wealth Management had $83 billion in total client assets.

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) is on the forefront of financial technology, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments including (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management brand, with a collective $83 billion in total client assets as of Dec. 31, 2020, and (ii) tax preparation, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax preparation software with approximately 3 million consumer and more than 23,000 professional users in 2020. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.

