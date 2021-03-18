Indigenous Sustainable Investment Conference Hosts a Discussion on Indigenous Inclusion in ESG Standards

Featuring a keynote address by Mark Carney and Chief Terry Paul

/EIN News/ -- COAST SALISH TERRITORY, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC) will host the Indigenous Sustainable Investment Conference on March 18 and 19, 2021, featuring a keynote address by Mark Carney and Chief Terry Paul.



Presented by LiUNA and co-hosted by JP Gladu, President of A2A Rail and Mark Podlasly, Director of Economic Policy for FNMPC, over 1200 delegates have registered for the conference which will focus on the inclusion of Indigenous interests as they relate to ESG investment standards. The agenda features remarks and panel presentations from indigenous business and community leaders, government, investors, and project proponents.

“This conference is a first-of-its-kind event where we are bringing Indigenous leadership together with government and the private sector for a discussion on what is needed to advance sustainable investment practices in Canada; practices that include the interests of Indigenous communities,” stated Mark Podlasly.

“The future of Canada’s economy is dependent on the ability to unlock the Indigenous economy. This can be accomplished by recognizing and supporting capital investments and inclusive policies, and ensuring our people have a seat at the governance table as projects get developed and operationalized. This conference is hosting an important dialogue aimed at improving the economic standing of Indigenous communities across Canada,” stated JP Gladu.

The outcomes of the conference will be captured in a report to be released by FNMPC. The report will assist FNMPC in guiding the organization’s work to increase Indigenous participation in the Canadian economy.

