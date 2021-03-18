Men’s Telehealth Platform to Launch This Weekend With Social Media Awareness Campaign

The Startup Aims to Support Men in Addressing their Mental Health.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 18, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Health Canada today announced the launch of hishealth.ca, an online healthcare community and telehealth platform for Canadian men.Based in Toronto, Ontario, His Health is a free, membership-based service that functions as a comprehensive resource for mental and general health issues that many Canadian men are facing amidst the ongoing pandemic. The group’s telehealth platform will offer virtual access to Canadian mental healthcare professionals, as well as a standard suite of general practice services. This weekend’s launch will coincide with a social media campaign to bring awareness to men’s mental health, which is the platform’s primary objective. His Health Canada is inviting all Canadians to participate in the #CheckIn campaign this weekend for an opportunity to save lives.“Men’s mental health has been the elephant in the living rooms of countless families and in the board rooms of countless companies for generations,” says Christopher MacNeil, founder and CEO of His Health. “This is very much a societal issue and it is our goal to raise awareness of this critical issue and facilitate a solution. It is our objective that this platform will provide men with a welcoming community that shakes the stigmas attached to mental health discussion.”Features and benefits of hishealth.ca are plenty and include:· Free to join and use· Progressive telehealth that specializes in men’s healthcare· Moderated members’ forum, featuring categories of discussion relating to men’s health· Zoom community rooms for interactive member support groups· Internal messaging system that enables members to talk or council directly, without disclosing personal information (phone number, email, etc.)· Regular Zoom seminars with special guests (medical professionals, celebrities, athletes, etc.), speaking about relevant issues brought forth in consensus by membershishealth.ca officially launches MARCH 20TH, 2021. For more information please visit https://hishealth.ca YouTube or email info@hishealth.ca for further inquiries.About His Health CanadaFounded during the pandemic, His Health is a Canadian men’s healthcare organization. The platform is based in Toronto, Ontario.