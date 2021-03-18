APO Group joins forces with Invest Africa to promote trade across the continent

Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com), a prominent business and investment platform for African markets, and APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, have entered a partnership agreement to help boost African economies.

For the last 60 years, Invest Africa has led the way in promoting trade and investment in Africa. There are over 400 companies under the Invest Africa umbrella, made up of private equity firms, development finance institutions, venture capital funds and multinational organizations. Some of Invest Africa’s prestigious members include: Absa Group, Afreximbank, Aon, Bank of America, Dangote, DHL, DLA Piper, Moody’s, Olam and PwC.

Invest Africa supports its members with a range of services and a programme of more than 100 events every year. It offers unrivalled networking, market intelligence and exposure to new business opportunities on the continent.

APO Group has unparalleled knowledge and expertise connecting the worlds of African business and communications. The company also has a diverse, multinational client base that includes more than 300 of the world’s leading companies. The strategic support offered by APO Group is helping these organizations build stronger footholds in Africa, thus boosting local economies and promoting investment.

APO Group works with companies in all 54 African countries, helping them increase international exposure. Its powerful global media channels facilitate the delivery of African stories to new audiences around the world, creating awareness and opening up business opportunities.

Invest Africa and APO Group share a vision for changing the narrative in Africa, with both organizations looking to find ways to create greater prosperity for all Africans.

Karen Taylor, CEO of Invest Africa, commented: “As Africa looks to recover from Covid-19, the private sector will have an essential role to play. At Invest Africa, we are committed to supporting African businesses and bring with us the expertise of our multinational network. APO Group’s experience and reputation in Africa will help us to open doors and build new relationships. Together, I believe we can play a key role in Africa’s socio-economic growth.”

APO Group Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com) said: “The work being done by Invest Africa is essential in driving much-needed investment into African economies. For decades, they have played an important role in connecting multinational organizations with their African counterparts, creating unique business opportunities. I believe that, in partnership, Invest Africa and APO Group can help keep the continent on an exciting growth trajectory.”

Media Contact: APO Group marie@apo-opa.com

Invest Africa Eleanor.brown@investafrica.com

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading pan-African communications and business consultancy. We assist private and public organisations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries across Africa. Our role as a trusted partner is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organisations to produce a real, measurable impact in Africa and beyond. The trust and recognition granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments, and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, Nestle, GE, WorldRemit, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, NBA, Canon, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Ecobank, Philips, Siemens, Standard Chartered, HP, Hilton, Ernst & Young, Orange, Government of Dubai...

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com

About Invest Africa: Invest Africa (www.InvestAfrica.com) is a leading business and investment platform, using over sixty years’ experience in Africa to provide its members with unique information and exposure to business opportunities. Headquartered in London, Invest Africa also operates from three additional chapter cities: Johannesburg, New York and Dubai.

Our vision is to play a central and influential role in Africa’s socio-economic growth by guiding sustainable capital towards key prospects on the continent. As a trusted entry point into Africa, we support and connect business and investment through a unique range of services and events. We believe that a responsible and profitable private sector has a crucial role to play in Africa’s development and aim to connect businesses across Africa to support entry-level participants into the African investment ecosystem.