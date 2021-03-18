Konstant Infosolutions Chosen as Best PHP Developer 2021 by G2
Upon the level and straight on the line, Konstant steps up as the best PHP development company, as remarked by G2 in their recent listings!UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHP is a server-side scripting language and runs on the webserver. Being secure, fast and reliable, it is a de-facto programming language for the web. Also, it is preferable for enterprise-level projects. Also, it is easy to collect form data, generate dynamic page content, send and receive cookies and do much more with server-side scripting and command-line scripting.
We prefer PHP for various reasons. It is easy to write desktop applications and for all major operating systems. PHP acts as a CGI processor supporting many web servers that may include FastCGI PHP binary like lighttpd and nginx.
PHP developers assemble PHP code with the operating system and web server of their choice or as suggested by clients. Also, they get to select from procedural programming or object-oriented programming (OOP) or a combination of both.
With PHP, we do not limit outputting HTML. PHP outputs images, PDF files, Flash movies, text. These are saveable in a file system. Instead of printing out, it forms a server-side cache for the dynamic content on a website.
PHP supports many databases enabling writing database-enabled web page with database-specific extensions and many protocols working across Network (IP, ICMP, IPSec, IGMP) – Transport (TCP, UDP) – Session (API's, Sockets, WinSock) – Presentation (SSL, SSH, IMAP, FTP, MPEG, JPEG) – Application (HTTP, FTP, IRC, SSH, DNS) layers. PHP can open raw network sockets and interact using any other protocol.
PHP supports WDDX complex data exchange between all web programming languages. PHP supports the initiation of Java objects and using them as PHP objects. It contains text processing features - PERL compatible regular expressions (PCRE) with many extensions and tools to parse and access XML documents.
Additionally, PHP standardizes all XML extensions on libxml2 and adds SimpleXML, XMLReader and XMLWriter. There are additional PECL extensions to document within PHP manual like XDebug.
Directors say, “As a PHP development company, we deliver consumer-grade UX Design for B2B & Enterprise. We specialize in developing SaaS applications, legacy HTML Web apps, Widget web apps, single-page web apps, progressive web apps, custom CRM, ERP systems, business process management, e-commerce solutions and refactoring and recovery of poorly coded projects. We provide strategy, design and technology services to mid-level enterprises, taking ownership and an agile approach. We help companies increase user retention and reduce churn through our service strategies and user experience design techniques".
About G2
G2 researches, reviews and rates top app and web development companies; based upon their experience in the industry, client testimonials, their adaptability with upcoming technologies, their adherence with development best practices, legal and security practices; Their ratings are revered globally.
About Konstant Infosolutions
We have effectuated 800+ mobile apps and 200+ websites across a span of 18 years now. Being a premier mobile app and web development company, we acknowledge client satisfaction as our aim. Let’s connect.
