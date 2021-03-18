Entel deploys Velocix solution to power Chile’s newest IP video streaming service

Velocix’s CDN, Origin, and Recording Manager power OTT TV services targeted at Chile’s 42M connected users

/EIN News/ -- Cambridge, UK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velocix, the market’s leading provider of carrier-grade video streaming and advertising technology, has announced that Entel, the largest telecommunications company in Chile, has launched Velocix’s IP CDN, origin server and video recording management software to support the country’s newest OTT streaming service, which uses the first Android TV Operator Tier Box in the country.

Available nationwide, the multiscreen service is targeted at Chile’s nearly 16 million internet and 26 million mobile users. Marketed as Entel TV, the new service can be accessed by anyone in the region that has a fixed or mobile broadband connection.

“We see great opportunity in the Chilean market for a service like Entel TV that merges live and time-shifted content from a variety of sources into a simple, intuitive package for consumers. To support our growth strategy, we needed a foundational video platform that was robust, ultra-reliable and could scale-out rapidly, which is why we chose Velocix”, said Cristian Hofer, Head of Video Engineering at Entel.

“We continue to see exceptional market opportunities for innovative video service providers like Entel in Latin America. We are honoured to be working closely with Entel to rapidly launch their new streaming service and support their strategic vision”, added Anthony Berkeley, CEO at Velocix.

The Entel TV service, which runs on Samsung and LG smart TVs, mobile devices or Entel branded Android TV set-top boxes, provides users with 41 video channels, all of them with 24 hours rolling buffer, including HD and 4K/UHD resolution content. The Entel Android TV box also integrates popular online streaming services, such as Netflix, HBO GO, Prime Video and Spotify, and makes it easier for consumers to find content with universal search and voice controls that span multiple OTT services.

For more information about the Entel TV service, visit www.enteltv.cl . Further information about Velocix’s streaming technology is available at www.velocix.com .

Caption: Entel deploys Velocix’s solution to power Chile’s newest IP video streaming service

About Entel

With annual revenues of Ch$ 2,147,484 million reported as of December 2019, Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones S.A. provides mobile, Internet, data and IT services, as well as local and long-distance telephony to both consumers clients and enterprises in Chile. The Company also has mobile operations in Peru. The Company is listed on the Chilean Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago) under the ticker symbol “ENTEL.” For more information please visit: www.entel.cl.

About Velocix

Velocix is the world’s leading provider of content delivery, origin and storage, and stream personalisation software and we are Making Video Personal, on every connected screen. Our technology is used to engage, entertain, and inform millions of people around the globe, every single day. We help consumers connect with the content they love by building products that are more responsive to personal viewing preferences, making every video experience more rewarding. We work closely with our customers, including telecommunications, cable, and online video service providers, to help them navigate a rapidly changing video market, so they can lead the transformation, compete more effectively, and grow their businesses. Velocix is part of Lumine Group, which is an operating group of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). Visit velocix.com

