The Browser Games Industry Was Positively Impacted By The COVID-19 Lockdowns

Browser Games Market Opportunities And Strategies Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Browser Games Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The rising involvement of gamers due to the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the browser games market. In countries such as the UK and the USA, many employees were furloughed off work but still being paid and did not have anywhere else to spend the money – they turned to online gaming as some form of escapism. According to Verizon, overall traffic related to internet gaming has increased 75% since lockdown restrictions were imposed in America. Bungie, a video-game developer, said that average daily user engagement on their RPG game “Destiny 2” is up 10% worldwide and as much as 20% in the markets most affected by the coronavirus. This can be attributed to people being stuck at home and finding online gaming as an easy way to pass time. In February 2020, the game company Blizzard, the maker of World of Warcraft, issued an apology after the users had to wait for lengthy times in China due to a high influx of players from the country.

The major players covered in the global browser games market are King Digital Entertainment, NCSOFT, GungHo Online, Zynga, Tencent, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard Inc., Sega, Sony Corporation, Peak Games, Gree, Electronics Arts, Arkadium, Playdom, Fun Technologies, Bwin, Riot Games, Giant Interactive, Ubisoft, Valve, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Square Unix, Bluepoint Games, Failbetter Games, Midway, Westwood Studios, TakeTwo Interactive, DeNa, Nexon, Shanda.

Read More On The Global Browser Games Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/browser-games-market

The global browser games market is expected to grow from $23.81 billion in 2020 to $24.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $34.47 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

TBRC’s browser games market outlook report is segmented by type into mobile games, pay-to-play games, free-to-play games, pay-in-play games, by end user into smartphone and tablet, PC, TV, other, by operating system into IOS, Android, Windows.

Browser Games Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides browser games market overview, forecast browser games market size and growth for the whole market, browser games market segments, and geographies, browser games market trends, browser games market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Browser Games Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3046&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Video Game Software Market - By Type (Browser Games, PC Games, Smart Phone/Tablet Games, Console Games), By Genre (Action, Shooter, Adventure, Role Playing, Strategy, Fighting, Sports, Racing, Others), By Type Of Transaction (Physical, Online/ Microtransaction, Digital), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Video Game Software Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-game-software-market

5G Infrastructure Equipment Market - By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), By Type of Network Technology (Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-infrastructure-equipment-market

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-services-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

