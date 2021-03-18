Increased Stress? Free Online Courses on the Scientology Website Provide Surprising and Effective Solutions

Free online courses on the Scientology website can help people overcome issues worsened by the pandemic.

A recent study found the pandemic has resulted in a drastic increase of stress among parents. Is there an answer?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report just released found that with lockdowns and stay-at-home orders over the past year, some form of which is still in place in many areas, nearly half the parents surveyed experienced increased stress.

“Parents with young children at home for remote learning have been particularly impacted, with 60 percent reporting their stress has increased,” says the report. “Three-quarters of parents said they craved more emotional support.” The study also found nearly half the mothers of children under 18 experienced worsened mental health.

Is there something that can be done to deal with this kind of anxiety and pressure and restore happiness and calm?

Tools for Life Courses, available free of charge on the Scientology website, address these and related issues.

In the mid-1970s, noting a dramatic downturn in social and cultural norms, L. Ron Hubbard had a handbook compiled from his research and writings to help people cope with increased stress and challenges. Tools for Life Courses are based on the 19 chapters of this handbook.

With people searching for solutions to issues worsened by the pandemic, interest in the courses skyrocketed, with an average of 4,000 new courses begun each week. The courses all emphasize application. They contain simple but powerful technology that is easy to learn and use.

One of the courses focuses on raising happy, self-reliant children. Two deal with overcoming anxiety, stress and depression. Yet another takes up helping someone overcome drug and alcohol problems, which increased dramatically over the past year.

For more information, visit the Scientology website or watch brief videos presenting an overview of the courses on the Scientology Network.

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

