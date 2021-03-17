Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,115 in the last 365 days.

Distinction Energy Corp. Files Year End 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Distinction Energy Corp. (“Distinction” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its annual financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

About Distinction Energy Corp.

Distinction Energy Corp. is an industry-leading producer of liquids-rich natural gas.  The Company has achieved top decile results through the development of our high quality Montney property, uniquely positioned in the Deep Basin of Bigstone, in northwest Alberta. Distinction continues to outperform key industry players by improving operational efficiencies and growing our dominant Bigstone land position in this world-class play. Distinction is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DISTINCTION ENERGY CORP.
2300 - 333 – 7th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta
T2P 2Z1
Telephone: (403) 265-6171    Facsimile: (403) 265-6207
Email: info@distinctionenergy.ca    Website: www.distinctionenergy.ca

TIMOTHY SCHNEIDER
President, CEO & Chairman

        

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Distinction Energy Corp. Files Year End 2020 Results

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.