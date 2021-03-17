PyroGenesis Receives $194 K Grant to Develop a Waste Recovery Process by Plasma Gasification That Will Significantly Contribute to Landfill and Climate Change Control Efforts

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), a Company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce that it has received a grant of $194,090 from the Ministry of the Economy and Innovation, through the Support for innovation projects component of the Innovation program, administered by Investissement Québec.



The goal of this project is to develop a solution to recover the residues of pot lining, which are produced in the primary aluminum industry and which are considered dangerous. PyroGenesis will play an important role in eliminating the landfill of this material and potentially other industrial by-products, in addition to significantly reducing specific greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This process may also be applicable to reducing the environmental footprint in other industries. PyroGenesis is working in partnership with the largest aluminum smelter in the Americas, Aluminerie Alouette, a company based in Sept-Îles, Quebec.

Currently, the various solutions for recycling and recovering these hazardous materials on a global scale are limited and expensive. By way of example, chemical treatment processes only achieve a recovery rate of approximately 80%.

PyroGenesis, with a commitment to sustainable development is now working to develop a process that would transform spent pot lining residues into a fuel that is lower in carbon, and as well as into materials that are inert and reusable, thus generating significant benefits for the environment. In addition, the resulting reduction in direct costs, combined with the advantages of the process developed by PyroGenesis, should give users of this new process a significant economic advantage in the marketplace.

“Managing the hazardous residues from spent pot lining residues is a challenging issue facing the aluminum industry,” said Mr. Pierre Carabin, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategist at PyroGenesis. “According to the Company’s internal calculations, we estimate the global value of of spent pot lining recovery at approx. $3 billion. If successful, this project will be another PyroGenesis offering aimed at improving the environment through landfill and GHG reduction.”

According to industry figures1, 15 to 35 kg on average of spent pot linings are generated per ton of aluminum produced. An estimated 1.5 million tons of spent pot linings are produced annually worldwide, and the majority of these residues are landfilled or stored, awaiting a technological solution. If PyroGenesis’ proposed process is successful, it could be the answer to a problem plaguing the aluminum industry.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 manufacturing facility, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company’s core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis’ operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

