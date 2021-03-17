Aki-Home Recalls Some Bath Mats, Drink Coasters

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aki-Home is recalling certain bath mats and drink coasters, a small number of which were purchased by U.S. customers, primarily in Southern California. Although fewer than 25 bath mats and fewer than 125 drink coasters are involved, the recall is proceeding out of an abundance of caution and to demonstrate Aki-Home’s commitment to always place its customers’ interests first.



The recall is being conducted voluntarily and independently (although with the knowledge) of U.S. government agencies.

The recall is because of a manufacturing error that, unbeknownst to Aki-Home, some diatomaceous products from a now-defunct manufacturer contained minute amounts of asbestos.

Under normal use, the products will not disburse asbestos particles, but if torn, shredded or similarly damaged, they could release asbestos particles into the surrounding air. Therefore, we are seeking return of all of these products.

Please refer to our website at www.aki-home.com for product return instructions and further information.

Contact:

Shumpei Yoshizawa

shumpeiy@nitori-usa.com

714-522-0930