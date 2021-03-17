Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,115 in the last 365 days.

Aki-Home Recalls Some Bath Mats, Drink Coasters

/EIN News/ -- ONTARIO, Calif., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aki-Home is recalling certain bath mats and drink coasters, a small number of which were purchased by U.S. customers, primarily in Southern California. Although fewer than 25 bath mats and fewer than 125 drink coasters are involved, the recall is proceeding out of an abundance of caution and to demonstrate Aki-Home’s commitment to always place its customers’ interests first.

The recall is being conducted voluntarily and independently (although with the knowledge) of U.S. government agencies.

The recall is because of a manufacturing error that, unbeknownst to Aki-Home, some diatomaceous products from a now-defunct manufacturer contained minute amounts of asbestos.

Under normal use, the products will not disburse asbestos particles, but if torn, shredded or similarly damaged, they could release asbestos particles into the surrounding air. Therefore, we are seeking return of all of these products.

Please refer to our website at www.aki-home.com for product return instructions and further information.

Contact:
Shumpei Yoshizawa
shumpeiy@nitori-usa.com
714-522-0930


You just read:

Aki-Home Recalls Some Bath Mats, Drink Coasters

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.