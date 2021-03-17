Eubiotics Market Size to Reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Global Meat Consumption and Rising Demand for Manufactured Feed are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the global eubiotics market are BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady projected growth can be attributed to increasing global meat, milk, and egg consumption owing to rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, and changing food consumption patterns. Others include rising demand for manufactured feeds, increasing awareness about feed quality and safety due to increasing instances of poultry disease outbreaks, and favorable government initiatives related to agriculture and livestock sectors.

Advancements in molecular biology and gene sequencing has been generating new growth opportunities in the market. Symbiotic (probiotics and prebiotics), organic acids, essential oils, and exogenous enzymes have proven to be effective in feed supplements and in ensuring gut integrity in livestock. Proper gut health is crucial in livestock production environments and it strengthens intestinal integrity and maintains a healthy microbial balance in birds and animals.

Probiotics and prebiotics are live microorganisms, which when introduced adequately into livestock gut, confer health benefits such as enhanced growth and immunity to the host. Probiotics improve overall health of animals, specifically new born animal, by improving the microbial balance in the gut, helping in weight gain, and increasing feed conversion rates. Prebiotics are among other alternatives that can improve poultry performance by altering gut microflora and also serve as a barrier to pathogen colonization. Demand for prebiotics has increased significantly in the recent past due to various health benefits in the dairy farming industry and applicability in several end-use applications, and this is expected to continue to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

On 10 December 2020, BASF and Adifo Software announced the launch of a new digital solution for the animal agriculture value chain. Integration of BASF’s sustainability analytics into Adifo’s BESTMIX feed formulation will enable customers along the animal agriculture value chain to strategically manage and optimize feed formulation based on nutrition and cost while taking environmental sustainability aspects into consideration.

In September 2020, DuPont Animal Nutrition announced a partnership with Proteon Pharmaceuticals to bring the emerging bacteriophage technology to the poultry industry to strengthen DuPont’s gut health solutions for poultry and help to mitigate Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

On 6 March 2020, Kemin Industries, which is a global ingredient manufacturer, strengthened its position in the ruminants feed market with its Ruminant Essentialities. Through this segment, Kemlin offers a full-range solution for livestock health and nutrition in Europe, Middle East, and North Africa regions.

Europe registered the highest revenue share owing to factors such as ban on traditional antibiotic growth promoter by governments in countries in the region, rising awareness about the usage and benefits of eubiotics products among livestock farmers, presence of major players, and rising demand for poultry products from the U.K., France, Spain, and Germany.

Emergen Research has segmented the global eubiotics market in terms of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Probiotics Prebiotics Organic Acids Essential Oils Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Solid Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028) Gut Health Immunity Yield Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Poultry Swine Ruminant Aquaculture



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



