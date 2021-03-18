Discriminating Housing Rights with Realtors & Landlords of Section 8

Many of Connecticut’s most dominant real estate companies are illegally discriminating against low-income residents who rely on rental assistance.

The city and state should get tough with realtors and landlords who discriminate against low-income families. I've waited 11 years for this voucher, I am working mom about to lose this opportunity.” — Bianca-Marina Ann

Many of Connecticut's most dominant real estate companies are illegally discriminating against low-income residents who rely on rental assistance, according to Bianca-Marina Ann, a section 8 voucher holder.

I’ve waited 11 years to get this voucher and have been denied by every realtor and landlord across three counties in Connecticut. I am 30 days away from losing my voucher.

DANBURY HOUSING AUTHORITY has made the transition even more difficult with their staff not cooperating with the market value standards.

Tenants seeking apartments with Section 8 vouchers provide federal financial assistance to help working low-income residents cover part of their rent. The landlords and realtors jack up the rent at a high rate they claim is market rate, when in fact they know the limits on a voucher to create the gentrification effect.

“I called one realtor, Vito Uva three times on his rental, each time he asks very personal questions. My homeowner wants well-qualified people with a 700 credit score and $75,000 income minimum," he stated.

All three times, he has a different story and refuses to perform his due diligence making our offer to the homeowner. Local management companies have placed bait and switch ads for higher end tenants. When I tell them I have a voucher, they have no apartments available, and when my mother calls, they have one for immediate move in.”

Investigations into these matters require proactive investigations.

With the recent lawsuits against 88 real estate companies in New York, housing discrimination should not be encouraged by Realtors.

https://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/new-york-elections-government/ny-nyc-mayoral-candidate-eric-adams-section-8-housing-20210317-64jk4njtqre4fkgb5uspanixqi-story.html

My caseworker moved my voucher from New York because a few realtors from Westchester County were beyond rude thinking Connecticut would embrace with kindness. It’s worse! Everyone speaks to you with this entitlement attitude, it’s disturbing.

“Our goal here is simple: It’s to get real estate companies and landlords to abandon their discriminatory housing practices and follow the damn law,” Broker, Michele Bell of The Boutique Real Estate Firm says. “They are the gatekeepers of housing and get to decide where families live, where they work and where children go to school. Housing discrimination goes beyond the walls of housing. I’ve been helping low-income families for 25 years and these unlawful practices need to be called out.”