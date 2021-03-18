Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Delphos City School District
03/18/2021 TO 03/18/2021
Performance Audit
Ashtabula
Geneva Area City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Belmont
Bellaire Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Brown
Eastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fayetteville-Perry Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Champaign
Salem Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Columbiana
Salem City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga
Brooklyn City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Chapelside Cleveland Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Life Skills-Lake Erie International High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Darke
Village of New Weston
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
East Bridge Academy of Excellence
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Groveport Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Hilliard City School District
CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
North Woods Career Prep High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Construction Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Zenith Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Zenith Academy East
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Zenith Academy West
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Geauga
Newbury Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Huron
Norwalk City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
Madison Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas
Imagine Environmental Science Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison Avenue School of Arts
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Madison
Madison-Plains Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Southside Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Youngstown Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Wadsworth City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Portage
Kent State University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Putnam
Ottoville Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Putnam County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Stark
Lake Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
Broadway Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Middlebury Preparatory Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Village of Venedocia
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Dalton Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Liberty Preparatory School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
