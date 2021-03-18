For Immediate Release:

March 17, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Delphos City School District 03/18/2021 TO 03/18/2021 Performance Audit Ashtabula Geneva Area City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Belmont Bellaire Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Brown Eastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Fayetteville-Perry Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Champaign Salem Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Columbiana Salem City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga Brooklyn City School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Chapelside Cleveland Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Life Skills-Lake Erie International High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Darke Village of New Weston 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin East Bridge Academy of Excellence IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Groveport Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Hilliard City School District CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 North Woods Career Prep High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Ohio Construction Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Zenith Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Zenith Academy East IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Zenith Academy West IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Geauga Newbury Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Huron Norwalk City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lake Madison Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lucas Imagine Environmental Science Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Avenue School of Arts IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Madison Madison-Plains Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mahoning Southside Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Youngstown Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Wadsworth City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Portage Kent State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Putnam Ottoville Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Putnam County Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Stark Lake Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit Broadway Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Middlebury Preparatory Academy IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Village of Venedocia 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Dalton Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Liberty Preparatory School 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

