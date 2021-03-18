Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 18, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

March 17, 2021                                                                     

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allen

Delphos City School District

 

03/18/2021 TO 03/18/2021

 

Performance Audit

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Geneva Area City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Bellaire Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Eastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fayetteville-Perry Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Salem Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Columbiana

Salem City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Brooklyn City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Chapelside Cleveland Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Community Based Correctional Facility

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Life Skills-Lake Erie International High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Darke

Village of New Weston

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

East Bridge Academy of Excellence

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Eastland-Fairfield Career and Technical Schools

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Groveport Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Hilliard City School District

 CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

North Woods Career Prep High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Construction Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Zenith Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Zenith Academy East

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Zenith Academy West

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Newbury Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Norwalk City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

Madison Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Imagine Environmental Science Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison Avenue School of Arts

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Madison-Plains Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Southside Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Youngstown Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Wadsworth City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Kent State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Ottoville Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Putnam County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Stark

Lake Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Broadway Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Middlebury Preparatory Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Village of Venedocia

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Dalton Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Preparatory School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 
             

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, March 18, 2021

