Interstate Plastics Offers Long-Lasting Suntop® Polycarbonate Outdoor Roofing Solutions
The Suntop® polycarbonate roofing system is durable enough for outdoor applications, including patio and deck covers, pergolas, canopies, sheds, and carports.
Suntop® won’t shatter when faced with high impacts. These panels are up to 20 times more impact resistant than similar fiberglass products.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Plastics now offers the Suntop® polycarbonate roofing system, which consists of corrugated foamed polycarbonate sheets that are durable enough for outdoor applications, including patio and deck covers, pergolas, canopies, sheds, and carports. While most polycarbonate products are generally translucent or transparent, Suntop® is entirely opaque, one of a few unique characteristics that allow it to block all light transmission. For translucent or transparent roofing panels, Interstate Plastics carries SunSky® and SunTuf® polycarbonate.
— Christopher Isar
Suntop® by Palram has other unique characteristics that set it apart from other corrugated roofing products: it is composed of thick foamed polycarbonate but has the advantage of remaining lightweight and easy to handle compared to other corrugated roofing products. The foam structure gives Suntop® better insulation properties than traditional roofing materials. It has 40% less thermal conductivity than fiberglass and operates within a wide service temperature range (-58°F to 212°F), allowing Suntop® panels to function under harsh or extreme conditions and virtually anywhere in the world.
Suntop® has a higher heat deflection temperature and lower weight compared to other corrugated sheets. It has excellent fracture strain properties (high elongation at break) and won’t shatter when penetrated or faced with high impacts. Suntop® panels provide up to 20 times more impact resistance than similar fiberglass products, making them the best protection available in opaque polycarbonate products.
Opaque Suntop® polycarbonate blocks all UV radiation, making it the perfect candidate for outdoor coverings like canopies and carports. To defend itself from UV radiation, Suntop® comes with a thin co-extruded layer of UV-resistant resins that protect it from degradation. It avoids the yellowing process that occurs over time when exposed to sunlight, which is especially apparent when compared with white polycarbonate roof panels.
Interstate Plastics offers Suntop® in three vivid colors: castle grey, rainforest green, and Sedona brick. For more information on Suntop® and materials for outdoor applications, give the experts at Interstate Plastics a call at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, and profiles, as well as plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. All of our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always just a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
Stephen Sowinski
Interstate Plastics
+ +1 888-768-5759
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn