Governor Phil Scott Signs S.110 Into Law

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today signed S.110, An act relating to extending eligibility for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and issued the following statement:

“We know too many Vermonters are still struggling from the economic impacts of the pandemic, and we must work to support them as we approach more normalcy in the days ahead. As more Vermonters return to work, this bill supports those unable to do so through no fault of their own by extending federally funded benefits, retroactively to the beginning of this year.

“I want to thank the General Assembly, particularly the economic development committees, as well as the Department of Labor for working to get this bill across the finish line. The end of the pandemic is in sight, and I am committed to working to ensure we build back stronger than before. In the meantime, we must continue to support those in need, and I am proud to sign this bill into law which does just that.”

