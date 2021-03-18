COMMUNITY AIR MOBILITY INITIATIVE EXPANDS SUPPORT
New CAMI Members and a new Urban Air Policy Collaborative Cohort support CAMI’s mission of responsibly integrating air mobility at the state and local level
By combining perspectives and sharing resources we can co-create a vision of the future of transportation that is sustainable, equitable, and successful. Our members make this possible.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) announces seven new organizations have joined as CAMI Members. The new members are:
● Arup
● Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium
● City of San Jose
● Helicopter Association International
● HMMH
● Los Angeles Department of Transportation
● Wisk Aero
CAMI’s members are committed to our mission to support the responsible integration of the third dimension of travel at the state and local level. CAMI believes that this mission is best served with support from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, and its new members reflect that diversity of interest. CAMI is grateful for their support which enables the development of publicly available resources and ongoing programs in education, communication and collaboration. Anna Mracek Dietrich, CAMI’s Director of Industry & Strategy explains: “By combining perspectives and sharing resources we can co-create a vision of the future of transportation that is sustainable, equitable, and successful. Our members make this possible.”
CAMI’s Urban Air Policy CollaborativeTM (UAPC) has launched its second Cohort of public agencies working together to develop a framework of policies and best practices for the local implementation of advanced air mobility through the sharing of knowledge, discussion of issues, development of recommendations, and collaboration with peers through an ongoing program of workshops, presentations and conversations. This UAPC Cohort includes decision makers and planners from:
● Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium
● Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
● City of Minneapolis Public Works Department
● City of Orlando
● City of San Jose
● County of Monterey
● Marina Municipal Airport
● Michigan Department of Transportation Office of Aeronautics
● Monterey Bay DART
● Ohio Department of Transportation Ohio UAS Center
● Orange County Government Florida
● Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority
This Cohort follows last fall’s Cohort which included:
● Canadian Advanced Air Mobility Consortium
● City of Minneapolis Public Works
● City of Los Angeles Department of Transportation
● City of San Jose
● Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
● Georgia Department of Transportation
● Massachusetts Department of Transportation
● Massachusetts Port Authority
● North Carolina Department of Transportation
● North Central Texas Council of Governments
● Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division
“As the industry matures the technologies needed to bring electric aircraft into communities, the need to bridge the work of the industry with the local communities where this technology will be implemented is becoming ever more acute,” said Yolanka Wulff, Executive Director. “CAMI understands the importance of working with all of the stakeholders to develop a vision for advanced air mobility that benefits as many community members as possible and is an integral part of our transportation systems and daily lives.”
About CAMI: The nonprofit Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) was founded in July 2019 to support the responsible integration of urban air mobility into communities through education, communication and collaboration. CAMI connects communities and industry by providing resources and education to the decision makers, the public and the media at the state and local level. CAMI is supported by its members, which includes a broad spectrum of stakeholders, and through its programs. For more information on membership or participating in a future cohort, visit www.communityairmobility.org or email contact@communityairmobility.org.
