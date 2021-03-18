LaneAxis Races to $250K in first 48 Hours of Equity Crowdfund Campaign

StartEngine Campaign off to Fast Start LaneAxis Network & FreightVISION

Momentum for Supply Chain Direct Network and Blockchain Solution Snowballing from Start

We’re proud to be one of the fastest StartEngine projects to reach $250,000. It confirms that people really are ‘getting it.'” — Rick Burnett | LaneAxis CEO & Founder

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, USA, March 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis has joined an elite group of StartEngine projects in becoming one of the fastest campaigns to reach a quarter of a million dollars in contributions within 48 hours of launch. In Spring of 2020, LaneAxis oversubscribed its $1.07 million fundraise ahead of schedule and with hundreds left on the waitlist. As of March 15, 2021, Regulation Crowdfund offerings (Reg CF) are now allowed to raise up to $5 million per year.

“We’re picking up where we left off last Spring,” says LaneAxis CEO & Founder Rick Burnett. “The supply chain crisis triggered by the pandemic opened a lot of eyes – and those eyes quickly focused on the LaneAxis solution. Whether within or outside of the freight industry, people immediately grasped the power and potential of a Shipper-to-Carrier direct network like the one we’ve built. Adding a layer of blockchain protection and visibility governed by the AXIS Token has elevated our platform to new heights. We’re proud to be one of the fastest StartEngine projects to reach $250,000. It confirms that people really are ‘getting it’.”

LaneAxis is a supply-chain focused SaaS company that has built the first brokerless Direct Freight Network. LaneAxis is integrating blockchain technology powered by the AXIS Token to strengthen and secure the platform for every member of the supply chain – from suppliers to manufacturers to retailers, all the way to end users – and every link in between. LaneAxis is focused on strengthening those links by tightening the entire supply chain via a vast direct network that focuses on the 97% of U.S. trucking companies that are small and independent. By eliminating costly and often unscrupulous freight brokers, we are removing what we believe is the most fraught link in the entire supply chain. The LaneAxis direct model built on blockchain will fundamentally transform the industry, both in the U.S. and beyond.

Funds raised during the current StartEngine campaign will be focused on marketing and continuing to grow the direct network, fine-tuning and finalizing our tokenomics and blockchain smart contract, and expanding services and features that will further establish LaneAxis as a trusted leader in freight transportation.

The LaneAxis equity crowdfund campaign launched March 15, 2021. Time-locked bonus incentives are available now to prospective investors.

To learn more, please visit startengine.com/laneaxis.

To learn more about the AXIS Token and Blockchain Platform, please visit axistoken.io.

LaneAxis Explainer Video