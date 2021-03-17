CA+ Launches to Transform Mobile Advertising Production with Live Action, 3D Animation and Motion Graphics
New creative agency model offers the highest quality asset creation that's faster, better, cheaper for delivery across TV, Mobile, Web, OTT, and DOOHSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Acquisition today launched its creative services agency CA+ that will focus on big brand thinking, strategy and creative for clients. Having already created hundreds of thousands of ads via animation, editorial and motion graphics for clients, CA+ was created to enhance its service offering with live-action video production, full post-production services, 3D computer animation, gameplay capture, branding and App Store creative design.
This year, Apple will deprecate IDFA-enabled tracking and require the use of its SKAdNetwork, which forces probabilistic attribution and has corralled the performance advertising industry into a “creative first” approach to maintain levers for financial optimization. At the same time, Facebook and Google have continued to release automation features that take the controls for media buying and audience targeting out of the hands of advertisers. Further, dynamic creative optimization and asset feeds have reduced the appetite for small creative changes that don’t generate enough lift in performance, and instead, new creative concepts will be the most important lever to drive creative performance, but are very difficult to achieve and only have a 15% success rate.
In response to this industry-wide shift, CA+ has launched with a wider breadth of services to support mixed media distribution and with a more flexible service model for clients. CA+ creates, tests and deploys high-performing creative into the digital ecosystem that is focused on one thing: measurable client results. From integrated brand campaigns to individual asset creation, CA+ provides creative for TV, OTT, DOOH, Facebook, Google, YouTube, TikTok, Snap, Web and more.
Every production at CA+ will include transparent pricing for all clients. That means the budget presented is actual costs, plus 15%. Additionally, CA+ will credit to the next month when coming in under budget and cover any costs that exceed client budget. After every shoot, CA+ will also provide clients with a detailed accounting statement, timecards, or receipt copies to confirm the spend.
Brian Bowman, CEO of Consumer Acquisition, said: “CA+ will offer the most transparent creative services model in the market today with the greatest depth of asset creation. We’re able to achieve this with the leadership of our newly onboarded and highly talented General Manager of Creative Services, Evan Astrowsky, along with our dedicated team of seasoned ad and film industry creatives and producers, combined with our experienced user acquisition team and proven methodology, enabling us to deliver breakthrough creative faster and cheaper than our competitors. And to us, faster and cheaper is better.”
Evan Astrowsky, General Manager of CA + Creative Studio, said: “We look forward to partnering with brands that inspire, motivate and excite us. Whether you’re looking to film UGC with an influencer or trying to create a campaign that targets steampunk millennials, we're here to partner with you to identify your competitive landscape, develop strategic creative, and then place it in the channels that will produce the best results."
For more information on CA+, visit https://www.consumeracquisition.com/ca-plus
About Consumer Acquisition
Founded in 2013, Consumer Acquisition is a technology-enabled marketing services company that has managed over $3 billion in creative and social ad spend for the world’s largest mobile apps and brands. They provide a creative studio, user acquisition services, and self-service tools for Facebook and Google mobile app advertisers, including some of the world’s largest mobile games and apps including Rovio, Glu Mobile, Roblox, Jam City, Wooga, Lion Studios, Sun Basket and many others. To learn more about Consumer Acquisition, visit www.consumeracquisition.com.
