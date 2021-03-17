the link partners with The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach to bring art, classes and programming to the community

Raghu Misra, Founder of the link Donna Guzzo, President of The Culture Center of Ponte Vedra Beach Summery Arts Camp at the link

Art is at the core of our humanity. Our common bond from history to present. Background in art is becoming an integral part of Innovation and the design of next-generation products and services.” — Raghu Misra

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder and innovator Raghu Misra, announced the link team is working with The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach (CCPVB) to create a partnership that brings a wide variety of the arts and culture for children, adults, and families at the new, technologically advanced space designed to service startups, small businesses, individuals, and their families.

According to Misra, science, technology, engineering, the (liberal) arts, and mathematics (STEAM) related activities are the core of what the link will represent. “the link is very excited to partner with CCPVB to bring the arts and culture to our member community,” said Misra. “CCPVB will produce exhibitions of local, regional, national, and international artists, events, art classes, lectures, workshops, and children’s programming to include summer and winter camps, after-school programs, and adult programming among the many opportunities to bring artistic life to our members,” he said.

“the link is paving the way for a partnership that is visionary. There is a natural fit between both our organizations. Both want to nurture creativity and originality,” said Donna Guzzo, President and Executive Director of CCPVB. “The Cultural Center believes in connecting the community while engaging the link members and others in a remarkable and rewarding cultural experience. I believe that success is imminent with the new collaboration in which creativity and innovation are the main themes,” she said.

Guzzo added, “The mission of CCPVB is to bring the arts into the life of the community, which dovetails with the link’s mission to become the core for north St. Johns County residents with activities that anchor community life and foster more creative and fulfilling interactions. We look forward to working with the link in our local market to uplift our nonprofit during the pandemic, and to help the community have access and engage in the arts in a pioneering way.”

“We are confident that Donna and her team will inspire thought, imagination, productivity, and human development across all age groups of our members and help them to thrive holistically,” said Misra.

The innovative 22,500-square-foot facility and its numerous programs and services are slated to launch in mid-summer at 425 Town Plaza Avenue in Nocatee, Ponte Vedra, Florida. For more information, visit www.thelink.zone.

About the link:

the link is a one-of-a-kind venue where members come to Learn-Play-Think-Do. It will become the hub for the residents of Nocatee, Ponte Vedra Beach, and northern St Johns County. the link anchors residents and community life and fosters and facilitates creative and fulfilling interactions of thought, productivity, and human development by providing solutions and space for people to thrive holistically. For more information, visit www.thelink.zone.

About The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach (CCPVB):

The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The local nonprofit facility engages the community by creating an environment that supports arts and healing, embraces creative people, inspires arts enthusiasts, and educates the underserved through arts programs. The CCPVB relies heavily on community and donor support for the daily operations of the facility at 3972 3rd Street South in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. For more information, call (904) 280-0614. Visit the website at https://www.ccpvb.org/.