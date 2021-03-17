“CBS This Morning” with Gayle King, 602,000 viewers, were introduced to Dr. Theresa Price and NCRF
I just love seeing their eyes light up when they know they can do it. That’s my warm and fuzzy.”UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 25th, NCRF Founder Dr. Theresa Price was featured on “CBS This Morning” with Gayle King. The feature story highlights the work that the National College Resources Foundation has been doing for over 22 years and features the student success stories of NCRF's alums Lorin Crawford and Devin Williams.
— NCRF Founder and Executive Director, Dr. Theresa Price
Interviewed by CBS Reporter Jamie Yuccas, Dr. Price discusses her passion for helping over 500,000 students get to college. A large percentage of these students come from single parent or foster homes. Some are even homeless. In his interview, Devin Williams, a 20-
year-old student who has experienced homelessness said “Ms. Price is my guardian angel. She always has my back.”
Another student, Dr. Lorin Crawford, now a professor at the Ivy League, Brown University said “I remember growing up and thinking if I wanted to make a million dollars, I had to be an athlete or a musician. What Black College Expo showed me is, no you can be an engineer.”
Dr. Price founded NCRF in 1999 in response to California Proposition 209, which banned affirmative action policies at state colleges, disrupting the already tenuous relationship between minorities and college admissions. On February 26th of the following year, NCRF hosted the First Annual Black College Expo™, an event that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU’s) and other postsecondary institutions to provide admissions and scholarship information to students, parents, and other visitors in attendance.
At the expo students can get ACCEPTED on the spot, get their college application FEES waived and millions of dollars in SCHOLARSHIPS on the spot.
Emphatically, Dr. Price exclaims, “I just love seeing their eyes light up when they know they can do it. That’s my warm and fuzzy.” Although COVID-19 has created challenges to one-on-one contact, NCRF received calls daily from students needing help with food, housing, money or laptops, and with internet access so students could continue learning.
To watch the full interview visit this link https://www.cbsnews.com/video/black-college-expo-helps-students-get-earn-scholarships-on-the-spot/#x
Success story of Dr. Lorin Crawford, alumnus of the NCRF/BCE programs, view video here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2q9X6wU0vMY
About NCRF
NCRF, a 501c3 organization, has created programs and initiatives to provide guidance, resources, information and pipelines to empower students toward positive post-secondary pursuits. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved and underrepresented students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce, and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequality.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.thecollegeexpo.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@thecollegeexpo.org
