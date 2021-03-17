Provation and Iterative Scopes Announce Exclusive AI Partnership

Collaboration seeks to advance artificial intelligence (AI) in gastroenterology (GI) and data-driven healthcare for better patient outcomes.

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN and Cambridge, MA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provation and Iterative Scopes announced today an exclusive partnership, bringing together the premier clinical productivity and gastroenterology (GI) documentation software provider with a leading startup in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for precision GI.

Through this partnership, the two companies are focused on delivering AI-based solutions to healthcare providers and life science researchers, including AI-assisted diagnostic tools, procedure documentation, and clinical trial recruitment.

One of the first initiatives under the partnership will be an AI-based patient recruiting solution for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients. This new recruitment method is expected to accelerate the time needed to bring new therapies to market, bypassing many of the problems pharmaceutical companies currently face.

“Our partnership with Iterative Scopes is a logical one. Provation is the market leader in GI documentation, with more than 3,500 customer facilities including 80% of the top academic and large health systems. Our IBD data can enable Iterative Scopes to facilitate clinical trial recruitment and deliver clinical endpoint evaluations to their pharmaceutical partners,” said Craig Moriarty, Provation Senior Vice President of Strategy and Product. “In addition, Iterative Scopes can bring its extensive AI toolkit to our GI documentation solutions, including Provation® Apex.”

The integration of these technology platforms will enable more efficient and accurate documentation of gastroenterology procedures benefiting physicians and the patients they serve.

“I am thrilled to partner with Provation, to accelerate the adoption of AI into gastroenterology and to be able to learn from the deep expertise and trusted position Provation holds. We look forward to unlocking tremendous value for patients, physicians and life science partners.” said Jonathan Ng, CEO, Iterative Scopes.

About Iterative Scopes

Iterative Scopes is a gastrointestinal data company, working to deliver AI toolkits to the practice of gastroenterology by providing real-time, actionable insights to providers and the life sciences. Spun out of MIT in 2017, the team has since raised $14M in funding and is based out of Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit iterativescopes.com.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions. Our purpose is to empower providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. We provide innovative solutions in clinical productivity, care coordination, quality reporting and billing. Celebrating 25 years, Provation serves thousands of hospitals, surgical facilities, anesthesia groups, and medical offices, including 43 of the top 50 U.S. hospitals for gastroenterology (GI) and GI surgery. Our comprehensive portfolio spans the entire patient procedure, from pre-op through post-op recovery and follow-up, with solutions for physician and nursing documentation (Provation® MD, Provation® Apex, MD-Reports and Provation® MultiCaregiver), patient engagement, surgical care coordination, quality reporting, and billing capture (Provation® SurgicalValet™), order set and care plan management (Provation® Order Set Advisor and Provation® Care Plans), and EHR embedded clinical documentation (Provation® Clinic Note). Provation is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN and backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com.

