Mass General Brigham Names Britton Senior VP for Operations and Associate Chief Operating Officer

O’Neil A. Britton, MD Brings Vast Experience from Across the System to Role

/EIN News/ -- Boston, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mass General Brigham announced that O’Neil A. Britton, MD has been named Senior Vice President, Operations, and Associate Chief Operating Officer for Mass General Brigham. He will start in his new role on April 19.

In this newly created system leadership role, Dr. Britton will work across the entire span of clinical operations including all acute care, specialty and community hospitals, and physician organizations, leading initiatives that will greatly enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and service to patients. He will work to ensure the advancement of the Mass General Brigham strategic plan, aligning clinical operations and new business development.

“O’Neil is the ideal choice to take on this vitally important leadership role. Having held numerous executive level roles at Mass General, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital and at the system level, he has a deep understanding of our system and its incredible potential,” said Ron Walls, MD, Mass General Brigham’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are making tremendous progress as we continue our journey to develop our world class integrated healthcare system with patients at its center. There is exciting and expected change all around us as we deliver on this promise, and O’Neil will be leading major parts of these efforts.”

Britton currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Massachusetts General Hospital. He has served in this role since 2016. Britton provides administrative oversight of the departments of Pathology, Radiology, Pharmacy, Biomedical Engineering, the Center for Global Health, the Executive Committee on Teaching and Education, the Learning Laboratory/Center for Medical Simulation, physician professionalism and peer support, and the Medical Staff Office. He has also been actively engaged in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Mass General and Mass General Physicians Organization.

Previously, Britton was the Chief Health Information Officer for the system (at the time known as Partners HealthCare), where he provided clinical, academic and administrative leadership in the development, implementation and operational advancement of Partners eCare, an initiative to implement an integrated health record across the system.

With a capital budget of more than one billion dollars and a five-year implementation timeline, this initiative fundamentally changed the delivery of healthcare across the system. Before taking on the Chief Health Information Officer role in 2012, Britton served as Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Professional Services at Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital, as well as Vice Chair of Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. From 2005-2007, he served as the Medical Director of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New York, where he oversaw medical management, appeals, credentialing/enrollment, and the complex case management units.

Clinically active, Britton continues to see patients and teach and mentor house-officers and students in the role of a hospitalist at Mass General.

“I look forward to bringing my many experiences from across the system to maximize the positive impact our organization can have on our patients,” said Britton. “There is a great opportunity at hand to further unify the work of our clinicians, researchers, educators and others to improve health outcomes and redefine the patient experience.

”Britton was born in Kingston, Jamaica and immigrated to New York as a teenager. He attended City College of New York and then New Jersey Medical School. He also completed the Deland Fellowship, an administrative fellowship in healthcare management at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The search process was aligned with the Mass General Brigham United Against Racism priority and included a diverse search committee and slate of candidates for consideration. Our leadership toward ensuring the most equitable and diverse environment—for our patients and colleagues across the system—is the very foundation for our success as a premier healthcare provider nationally and internationally.

###

About Mass General Brigham

Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system, uniting great minds in medicine to make life-changing impact for patients in our communities and people around the world. Mass General Brigham connects a full continuum of care across a system of academic medical centers, community and specialty hospitals, a health insurance plan, physician networks, community health centers, home care, and long-term care services. Mass General Brigham is a non-profit organization that is committed to patient care, research, teaching, and service to the community. In addition, Mass General Brigham is one of the nation’s leading biomedical research organizations and a principal teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. For more information, please visit massgeneralbrigham.org.

Rich Copp Mass General Brigham 6172781031 rcopp@partners.org