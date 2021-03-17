Questex Opens Registration for Sensors Converge 2021, Brings the Sensors and Electronics Community Together Safely to Network, Discover Technologies, Share Ideas and Define the Future Roadmap for the Industry

Event Takes Place June 22-24, 2021 in San Jose

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex and the Fierce Technology Group today open registration for Sensors Converge, the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends, taking place June 22-24, 2021 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. From sensors and chips to the cloud, Sensors Converge covers the technologies and applications driving innovation today. Click here to register.



“Throughout the pandemic, the sensors and electronics community have pivoted to solve immediate new problems. Now that it’s safe to bring back live events, we’re excited to reconnect in-person this June to meet the people and see the solutions driving the industry forward,” said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge. “Sensors Converge will provide design engineers with real-world experiences of the challenges and opportunities in product design, subject matter experts sharing their best practices and strategies for success and leading suppliers showcasing the technologies used to make it all happen.”

Key highlights of Sensors Converge 2021:

Immersive Education: a dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience. Featuring engineers sharing real stories and technology applications, the program will cover tracks including Embedded Technology, Autonomous Technologies, Industrial & Environmental Sensing, Intelligent Sensing, IoT & Wireless, 5G, Energy Harvesting, Interoperability, COVID-19 Technologies, IIoT, MedTech, and Smart Buildings & Cities.

a dynamic educational experience comprised of technical sessions and tutorials conducted by subject matter experts and speakers with practical experience. Featuring engineers sharing real stories and technology applications, the program will cover tracks including Embedded Technology, Autonomous Technologies, Industrial & Environmental Sensing, Intelligent Sensing, IoT & Wireless, 5G, Energy Harvesting, Interoperability, COVID-19 Technologies, IIoT, MedTech, and Smart Buildings & Cities. Live Training Workshops: training sessions offering deep dives into specific technologies presented by speakers and trainers with technical expertise.

training sessions offering deep dives into specific technologies presented by speakers and trainers with technical expertise. Interactive Tech Zones & Demos: expo floor areas offering an exclusive focus on Sensors, Autonomous, Embedded, IoT & Wireless, MEMS, and Emerging Technologies, as well as demos of new and innovative products.

expo floor areas offering an exclusive focus on Sensors, Autonomous, Embedded, IoT & Wireless, MEMS, and Emerging Technologies, as well as demos of new and innovative products. Theater of Touchless Technology: see some of the newest and never before seen touchless tech on display.

see some of the newest and never before seen touchless tech on display. Expo Hall: over 200 suppliers showcasing hundreds of the latest sensor technologies will participate at Sensors Converge 2021, including Amphenol Advanced Sensors, ams, Digi-Key, dSPACE, Endress + Hauser, Hamamatsu, imec, Infineon, Melexis, Microchip, Mouser, On Semiconductor, PowerFilm, Sensirion, TDK, TE Connectivity and zGlue.

over 200 suppliers showcasing hundreds of the latest sensor technologies will participate at Sensors Converge 2021, including Amphenol Advanced Sensors, ams, Digi-Key, dSPACE, Endress + Hauser, Hamamatsu, imec, Infineon, Melexis, Microchip, Mouser, On Semiconductor, PowerFilm, Sensirion, TDK, TE Connectivity and zGlue. In-Person Networking: catch up with colleagues and make new contacts through safe networking opportunities, including roundtables, outdoor lunches, meetups, and more.

Sensors Converge is Committed to Keeping the Design Engineering Community Safe

Safety measures will be in place to ensure a healthy and safe visit to Sensors Converge including mandatory masks, temperature checks, hands-free badging, and more. With 100+ in-person events globally, Questex is monitoring data daily by country, state, local government and venue, and incorporating CDC and WHO guidelines on vaccines, testing and protocols to achieve the best safety results. For additional information on the health and safety protocols, click here.

Sensors Converge offers two registration options. The All-Access Pass provides access to the entire event and the Expo Hall Pass offers access to the Expo Hall only. Early bird rates end April 23. For more, information, visit: https://www.sensorsexpo.com/register .

For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Sensors Converge

For 36 years Sensors Expo & Conference has brought together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. In 2021, we’re excited to curate a live, in-person experience called Sensors Converge, where the industry can come together, safely, to collaborate and conduct business. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Sensors, and daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Ashley Secondini

Senior Marketing Manager

T: 617 219 8358

E: asecondini@questex.com