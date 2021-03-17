Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market 2019-2029 - Pipeline Analysis is estimated to be US$ 16.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- ﻿﻿Covina CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market accounted for US$ 6.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 16.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%. CDK stands for Cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor which is a chemical that inhibits the function of CDKs and used to treat cancer by preventing over proliferation of cancer cells. CDK inhibitor basically block the activity of enzymes known as CDKs, particularly CDK4 and CDK6, which help them to regulate cell division.

The report " Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market, By Drug Type (Palbociclib, Ribociclib, and Abemaciclib), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

In 2021, Researchers at the University of Adelaide founded new evidence about the positive role of androgens in breast cancer treatment with immediate implications for women with estrogen receptor-driven metastatic disease.

In 2023, Pfizer’s drug named Palbociclib patent is going to be expire which is a great opportunity for other key player’s to introduce generic drug.

Analyst View:

Rising prevalence of cancer is one of the major driver which boost the cancer CDK inhibitor market. Presence of robust clinical pipeline due to high demand for novel drugs and therapy are another reason for significantly growth of this market. High unmet medical need for cancer as cancer is a deadly disease affecting large population. Patients are looking forward for some advanced drug for treatment of cancer drives the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market accounted for US$ 6.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 16.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%. The Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market is segmented based on the product, severity, application, and region.

By Drug Type, the Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market is segmented into Palbociclib, Ribociclib and Abemaciclib.

By Distribution Channel, the market is segmented in Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others.

By region, the Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market include Pfizer, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly, Roche, Sanofi, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca and Merck.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Cancer CDK Inhibitor Market, By Drug Type (Palbociclib, Ribociclib, and Abemaciclib), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030"



