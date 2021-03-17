Essential Pros Announces New Territory Spanning Areas in Alabama and Tennessee
Top staffing agency is seeing new growth through franchise expansion.
The Essential Pros franchise is an excellent way to get involved with the community and make a positive impact on the local economy.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Essential Pros, an industry leading staffing agency, has just announced its newest franchise deal.
— Travis Powell
Franchisee Shannon Scott signed the Essential Pros franchise deal early March. Scott is the first franchisee to sign with this emerging company.“We are thrilled to be able to bring these high-demand, essential services to the Trussville, AL, Birmingham, AL and Franklin, TN area,” stated Travis Powell, Founder and CEO of Essential Pros. “The Essential Pros franchise is an excellent way to get involved with the community and make a positive impact on the local economy.” The Trussville location will be the first location, followed by the Birmingham and Franklin locations.
According to Powell, there’s no better time to invest in an Essential Pros franchise. “It’s getting harder for companies to fill positions, and we go above and beyond to ensure that our clients get the right workers,” stated Powell. “We’ve spent the past several years investing in technology and building the back-end support that takes all the guesswork out of the business model, and provides a structured approach that is simple to implement, easy to run and quick to scale.”
The brand is currently offering a Pioneer Program for early franchise adopters. “We wanted to reward those who are willing to step in and adopt our model early in the franchise rollout. Franchisees will get 50% off their franchise fee as well as a full year of personalized coaching from me,” stated Powell. There are several territories still available. More information on the Essential Pros franchise opportunity can be found at www.essentialprosfranchise.com.
About Essential Pros
For the past 14 years, Essential Pros has been placing highly sought-after employees with the most desired employers through their stringent hiring process. The company is dedicated to excellent customer service and long-term client relationships. For more information on Essential Pros’ staffing services, visit their site at www.essentialpros.com. To learn more about investing in the multi-billion dollar staffing industry, visit www.essentialprosfranchise.com.
Travis Powell
Essential Pros
+1 308-381-4400
email us here