Cofounder Network Provides The Guidance You Need In A Chaotic Start Up World - At An Affordable Cost
New San Diego based company helps new inventors and entrepreneurs achieve their dreams.SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , USA , March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you are an aspiring inventor or entrepreneur and don’t know where to turn to for help and guidance in getting your venture off the ground, then you will want to check out a new company in San Diego who have just unveiled their dynamic list of services for entrepreneurs in the USA, Canada, and beyond.
Meet Cofounder Network, the new innovator eco-system made by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs.
Mike Rhodez of Cofounder Network will announce the company’s launch at the sold-out Vertical Startup Summit hosted by Robin Copernicus on March 17, 2021.
Did you know that there are now nearly 45 million start-ups in the USA and Canada alone? Yes, it’s true and this number is expected to rise as people of all ages are turning to innovation and entrepreneurship as their solution for a better tomorrow.
“While inventive minds seem to be everywhere these days, many are facing one huge obstacle: launching their product on the market,” states the company on its website. “This is where Cofounder Network provides entrepreneurs with world class solutions and invaluable knowledge. Cofounder Network brings decades of combined industry-experience for hundreds of start-ups world-wide or internationally.”
The company has created a vigorous, one-of-a-kind entrepreneurial eco-system that connects dreamers and doers – who all want their vision to come alive. There are no boundaries when it comes to innovation – you just need the right leaders to help you achieve your goals.
Here is a list of Cofounder’s divisions that are now available to start-ups and entrepreneurs: Product MILE, from concept to manufacturing they engineer tomorrows leading products; DevelopOS, a software development company that speaks loudly in this noisy digital world; and Builders BLVD, the division that secures you press coverage in the mass media and takes care of all your branding, marketing and social media needs. Coming soon the company will launch it’s first AI platform for entrepreneurs to use while building their business.
Cofounder Network’s team of leading consultants, who have helped hundreds of companies launch their products and services on the market, are based across the USA, Canada, India, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
CoFounder Network was started by Mike Rhodez and Jessica Peak, who joined forces with Paul Fitzgerald, Eshan Cheema, and Rodrigo Lima to share their innovative thinking and world class strategies, creating an empathy driven organization for the entrepreneur.
“We educate entrepreneurs and their teams on how to form a start-up and we walk you through each step of the process for your big product launch,” adds the company.
Whether you have an Idea for the newest kitchen innovation, or the most downloadable app around, Cofounder Network provides individuals help at any stage of the process, while educating you through their proven strategy’s.
The company adds, “CoFounder Network sets out to disrupt the industry by providing world class services at an affordable cost, all while giving the guidance you need on the chaotic start up journey. We created this company because we know how to create household brands and want to empower people with the tools that otherwise cost them tens of thousands of dollars with one of the current business models that you see today. Cofounder is for the driven, roll-up-your-sleeves entrepreneurs who set out to create a better tomorrow.”
If you have made the decision to become an entrepreneur and form a start-up, then we want you to know that you are not alone. Our eco-system not only connects you with like-minded-driven minds, but it will empower you in so many ways.”
To fast track your start-up, visit www.cofounder.network
