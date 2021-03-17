Interstate 90, Exit 59 Westbound Temporary Ramp Closure in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Contact: Ellen Erickson, HDR Engineering, ellen.erickson@hdrinc.com

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the Interstate 90 westbound exit ramp at Exit 59 will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021, to all vehicle traffic. Westbound motorists are requested to use Exit 59 as an alternate route.

This closure is related to removal of a light tower that conflicts with the widening and on-going construction at the I-90, Exit 58 westbound exit ramp.

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the westbound I-90 Exit 58 vicinity.

This is the first phase of a two-year project to add the necessary auxiliary lanes on I-90 and to reconstruct the interchange at Exit 59 (N LaCrosse Street).

The overall completion date of this project is June 2023.

Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on this $17 million project.

Complete road construction information is available for this project at: http://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/and on https://sd511.orgor by dialing 511.

