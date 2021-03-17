Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (16 March 2021)

New cases: 30 Total active cases: 4,782 Total currently admitted: 43 (1 new) Total number of tests conducted: 209,096 (418 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,894* Total recovered: 26,890 (283 new) New discharges from treatment units: 4 Total deaths: 1,088 (4 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.