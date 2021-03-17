How are people dealing with drug and alcohol abuse since the pandemic started?

To help youth stay clear of drugs you need to reach them before the dealers do. While time and resources for effective drug education are sometimes lacking, and the materials used often don’t speak factually and directly to kids, the Truth About Drugs booklets can help.

Thalia Ghiglia, DFW DC Coordinator, sharing drug prevention materials at a 2019 “Beat the Streets” event.

Sooner or later you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision use drugs or not could drastically affect your life. Drug-Free World offers a free drug education kit to teachers and community educators with booklets, posters, and training materials.

Free information and materials are available to help families with much needed drug education. This is more important than ever.

— Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2020 was difficult for many and it was especially challenging for those who abuse drugs. The pandemic created a climate in which people who had previously never used drugs turned to them for relief for the first time. The Covid crisis made it increasingly difficult for many individuals to cope with the daily stresses of existence, and life became increasingly unbearable to many Americans. Many have lost their jobs, had careers upended, had marriages strained as domestic abuse up surged, while dealing with the anxiety of attempting to keep children’s education on a sure footing using virtual course rooms.

Survey results indicate that many people are turning to drugs and alcohol as a way to cope with the pressures created by the coronavirus. 2020 saw a 54% increase in alcohol use and over 81,000 reported drug overdoses in a 12-month period, making it the highest drug overdose year on record. The awareness of this is causing media outlets and non-profit groups to inform and educate people in order to reverse this trend.

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is offering free booklets and on-line courses that educate people on how to avoid getting hooked on drugs and to help friends stay off them. Their booklets explain what drugs do to a person.

“The Truth About Drugs” is the first booklet in the series that explains how drugs destroy millions of lives every year and what people should know about drugs. It is available as a free download and also as a free on-line course. The Truth About Drugs Education Package contains practical tools to educate people of all ages about substance abuse. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

“As the pandemic rages on, this national crisis has contributed to an already pre-existing crisis of drug abuse and record high overdoses,” observed Thalia Ghiglia, faith liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World in Washington, DC.

The booklets point out that there is a lot of talk about drugs in the world—on the streets, at school, on the Internet and TV. While some of it is true, much is not. Much of what one hears about drugs comes from those selling them. Reformed drug dealers have confessed they would have said anything to get others to buy drugs. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World warns, “Don’t be fooled. You need facts to avoid becoming hooked on drugs and to help your friends stay off them. Sooner or later—if it hasn’t already happened—you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision of whether or not to use them could drastically affect your life.”

To help combat harmful misinformation about drugs, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers free booklets and holds many online events which discuss problems related to drug use and overdoses.

Thalia Ghiglia
Drug-Free World
+1 202-667-6404
The Church of Scientology National Affairs Office represents the Church in the Nation's Capital and works with many organizations to improve human rights, criminal justice, and religious freedom internationally.

