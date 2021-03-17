How are people dealing with drug and alcohol abuse since the pandemic started?
To help youth stay clear of drugs you need to reach them before the dealers do. While time and resources for effective drug education are sometimes lacking, and the materials used often don’t speak factually and directly to kids, the Truth About Drugs booklets can help.
Thalia Ghiglia, Drug-Free World faith liaison, sharing drug prevention materials at a 2019 “Beat the Streets” community event.
Sooner or later you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision use drugs or not could drastically affect your life. Drug-Free World offers a free drug education kit to teachers and community educators with booklets, posters, and training materials.
Free information and materials are available to help families with much needed drug education. This is more important than ever.
Survey results indicate that many people are turning to drugs and alcohol as a way to cope with the pressures created by the coronavirus. 2020 saw a 54% increase in alcohol use and over 81,000 reported drug overdoses in a 12-month period, making it the highest drug overdose year on record. The awareness of this is causing media outlets and non-profit groups to inform and educate people in order to reverse this trend.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is offering free booklets and on-line courses that educate people on how to avoid getting hooked on drugs and to help friends stay off them. Their booklets explain what drugs do to a person.
“The Truth About Drugs” is the first booklet in the series that explains how drugs destroy millions of lives every year and what people should know about drugs. It is available as a free download and also as a free on-line course. The Truth About Drugs Education Package contains practical tools to educate people of all ages about substance abuse. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.
“As the pandemic rages on, this national crisis has contributed to an already pre-existing crisis of drug abuse and record high overdoses,” observed Thalia Ghiglia, faith liaison for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World in Washington, DC.
The booklets point out that there is a lot of talk about drugs in the world—on the streets, at school, on the Internet and TV. While some of it is true, much is not. Much of what one hears about drugs comes from those selling them. Reformed drug dealers have confessed they would have said anything to get others to buy drugs. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World warns, “Don’t be fooled. You need facts to avoid becoming hooked on drugs and to help your friends stay off them. Sooner or later—if it hasn’t already happened—you, or someone close to you, will be offered drugs. The decision of whether or not to use them could drastically affect your life.”
To help combat harmful misinformation about drugs, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World offers free booklets and holds many online events which discuss problems related to drug use and overdoses.
Thalia Ghiglia
Drug-Free World
+1 202-667-6404
email us here