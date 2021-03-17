Cary Skin Center Proudly Welcomes Dr. C. Helen Malone, Mohs Surgeon
Cary Skin Center announced the addition of C. Helen Malone, M.D. Dr. Malone is a Fellowship Trained Mohs Micrographic Surgery & Cutaneous Oncology physician.CARY, NC, USA, March 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center announced today the addition of Dr. C. Helen Malone, Mohs Surgeon, to the staff starting June 1, 2021.
Dr. C. Helen Malone was born in Sylva, North Carolina. She was accepted into medical school during her second year of undergraduate education at the University of Florida in Gainesville. She graduated with Honors from the prestigious Junior Honors combined MD/BS program at the University of Florida. Dr. Malone was a plastic surgery resident for four years at the Southern Illinois University in Springfield, IL before deciding to specialize in skin cancer surgery and reconstruction. She transferred to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas to complete a dermatology residency. She helped establish the Mohs skin cancer fellowship program with Dr. Richard Wagner at the University of Texas Medical Branch and was the inaugural fellow.
She spent 3 years as a Mohs surgeon and Cosmetic Director for the Laser Center at the prestigious Baylor Dermatology Department and Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Dr. Malone has published 25 papers in the past 5 years in the area of Dermatology and she is well respected in the fields of cosmetic dermatology and skin cancer surgery. Her combined plastic surgery and dermatology training uniquely qualify her for skin cancer surgery and reconstruction.
Dr. Malone is Board Certified, American Board of Dermatology, and a Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Malone is a Fellowship Trained Mohs Micrographic Surgery & Cutaneous Oncology physician.
Dr. C. Helen Malone specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue in microscopic layers. These layers are examined until the margin of the tumor is definitively mapped and removed. The process is the most effective technique for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of healthy tissue while completely removing cancerous cells. Dr. Malone has performed thousands of Mohs surgery procedures and now brings that expertise to work for the benefit of Cary Skin Center's patients.
"We're thrilled to be adding a skin cancer surgeon of Dr. Malone's caliber to our staff," said Robert Clark, MD, PhD., President of Cary Skin Center. "We're delighted to bring in an exceptionally skilled and talented physician with excellent credentials. We're glad to have a doctor with her expertise for our Cary and Pinehurst offices and glad to have her in North Carolina."
For more information on Dr. C. Helen Malone or any of the other dermatologic surgeons at Cary Skin Center, interested parties can visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 919-363-7546. Cary Skin Center is located at the corner of NC Highway 55 and High House/Green Level West Road in Cary, NC, and in Pinehurst at 5 Regional Circle.
Cary Skin Center is a skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, located in Cary and Pinehurst, North Carolina. Since 1998, Cary Skin Center has specialized in Mohs micrographic surgery which continues to be the most advanced and effective treatment procedure available for skin cancer.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient surgical center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Flynn joined the Cary Skin Center in 2001, Dr. Ingraffea in 2018 and they have successfully treated many thousands of patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Flynn, Dr. Ingraffea, and Dr. Malone completed 1-2-year certified intensive training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. In addition, they offer over 65 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
Parker Eales
Cary Skin Center
email us here