Calm and Universal Music Group Create New Sleep Remix Series

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calm and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, announce today that they have partnered to create a new “Sleep Remix Series,” an original music series crafted to transport listeners to sleep. The series, launching exclusively on Calm beginning on World Sleep Day (March 19), will feature original 60-minute remixes of songs from some of the world’s biggest artists including Ariana Grande, Jhene Aiko, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Louis Fonsi, Post Malone and Shawn Mendes.



“Calm Music works to harness the incredible power of music to enhance our members’ mental wellness experience,” said Courtney Phillips, Calm’s Head of Music. “We’re proud to partner with the world’s leading music company to create this unique series that pushes mainstream music boundaries beyond the traditional radio edit, giving fans beautiful, dreamy tracks to help them drift off to sleep.”

“Together with this incredible group of artists, we were able to create true 60-minute versions of their songs and give Calm subscribers and music fans a new way to rest and relax,” said Cynthia Sexton, EVP Music Curation, UMG. “This initiative is a wonderful example of how we are working with our artists to create new commercial opportunities by reimagining music and providing fans with new ways to enjoy their favorite songs.”



Each original 60-minute track in the “Sleep Remix Series” is remixed specifically for sleep. The full lineup includes:



Ariana Grande: “breathin’”

Jhene Aiko: “While We're Young”

Kacey Musgraves: “Golden Hour”

Katy Perry: “Double Rainbow”

Luis Fonsi: “Sola”

Post Malone: “Circles”

Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”



This groundbreaking new series comes just two years after Calm’s expansion into music, following partnerships with artists including Keith Urban, Lindsey Stirling, Moses Sumney, Sam Smith, Toro Y Moi and more to create music to help users stress less and sleep better. Calm is a complete mental wellness experience, with content to support every step in a mindfulness journey.

ABOUT CALM

Calm is the leading mental wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in seven languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple’s 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2020 , Calm boasts over 100 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily. For more information, please visit us at www.calm.com .

ABOUT UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company.

